DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Lifestyle Newsbreak

Pocket Watch Recovered From Titanic Passenger Sells for Record £1.78 Million

ByJolyen

Nov 23, 2025

Pocket Watch Recovered From Titanic Passenger Sells for Record £1.78 Million

A gold pocket watch recovered from the body of Titanic passenger Isidor Straus has sold for £1.78 million, setting what auctioneers described as a record-breaking price. Straus, one of the wealthiest passengers onboard, was among more than 1,500 people who died when the ship struck an iceberg on 14 April 1912 while travelling from Southampton to New York.

Item Recovered After the Sinking

Straus’s body was found in the Atlantic several days after the disaster. Among the items recovered with him was an 18-carat gold Jules Jurgensen pocket watch. The piece, which had remained within the Straus family for more than a century, was auctioned on Saturday by Henry Aldridge and Son in Devizes, Wiltshire.

Mr Straus was a Bavaria-born American businessman, politician and co-owner of Macy’s department store in New York. His wife, Ida, was also onboard the Titanic.

Family History and Tragedy

During the sinking, Ida Straus is believed to have refused a seat in a lifeboat because she did not want to leave her husband. Witness accounts suggest she chose to remain with him, and her body was never recovered.

The pocket watch had stopped at 02:20, the time the Titanic disappeared beneath the ocean. It is believed to have been a gift from Ida to Isidor for his 43rd birthday in 1888 and is engraved with his initials. After being returned to the family, the watch was passed down through generations. Kenneth Hollister Straus, Isidor’s great-grandson, later had the movement repaired and restored.

Other Titanic Items Sold

The same auction featured additional memorabilia. A letter written by Ida Straus on Titanic stationery and posted while she was onboard sold for £100,000. A passenger list fetched £104,000. A gold medal awarded to crew members of the RMS Carpathia by survivors sold for £86,000. In total, Titanic-related items brought in £3 million.

Auction House Remarks

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said the watch’s selling price reflects ongoing interest in the Titanic story. He emphasized that each passenger and crew member had a personal history that continues to be shared through surviving artifacts. Aldridge described the Strauses’ story as notable, citing Ida’s decision to stay with her husband of 41 years as the ship went down.

Last year, a gold pocket watch presented to the captain of the Carpathia, the ship that rescued more than 700 survivors, sold for £1.56 million, then a record for Titanic-related timepieces.

Featured image credits: rawpixel.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Functional Coffees Gain Ground as Mushroom and Protein Drinks Move Into the Mainstream
Nov 23, 2025 Jolyen
Ricky Rebel: Starring in “Diamond Rebel Rene: The Residency” in Las Vegas
Nov 23, 2025 Ethan Lin
CEO Tanasak Wahawisan Leads the Way in Youth Empowerment and Sustainability with Watiwisan Foundation
Nov 23, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801