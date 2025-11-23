DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Meta Seeks Approval to Trade Electricity to Support Data Center Power Needs

ByJolyen

Nov 23, 2025

Meta Seeks Approval to Trade Electricity to Support Data Center Power Needs

Meta is seeking federal approval to trade electricity, a move the company says will help accelerate the development of new power plants needed to supply its data centers. Bloomberg reported that Meta and Microsoft have both requested authorization to trade power, while Apple has already received approval.

Meta Says Trading Rights Would Support Long-Term Energy Deals

According to Meta, the ability to buy and resell electricity would allow it to commit to long-term power purchases from new plants while reducing risk by reselling excess power on wholesale markets. Meta’s head of global energy, Urvi Parekh, told Bloomberg that developers “want to know that the consumers of power are willing to put skin in the game.”

Parekh said progress on expanding the power grid has not kept pace with the company’s needs. “Without Meta taking a more active voice in the need to expand the amount of power that’s on the system, it’s not happening as quickly as we would like,” she said.

Rising Energy Demands Driven by AI Infrastructure

Bloomberg cited Meta’s AI data center plans as an example of unprecedented electricity demand. At least three new gas-fired power plants are expected to be required to support the company’s data center campus in Louisiana.

Featured image credits: Mariia Shalabaieva via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

IRS Begins Crypto Reporting Crackdown Ahead of 2025 Filing Requirements
Nov 23, 2025 Jolyen
Daily Mail Publisher Reaches £500 Million Deal to Acquire the Daily Telegraph
Nov 23, 2025 Jolyen
Pocket Watch Recovered From Titanic Passenger Sells for Record £1.78 Million
Nov 23, 2025 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801