A graduate of Thailand’s exclusive Mater Dei School, Dr. Vannapond Catherine von Feigenblatt, is married to prominent academic and diplomat, Ambassador Otto Federico von Feigenblatt. On the 14th of November, 2025, Ambassador Otto Federico von Feigenblatt succeeded by assignation to one of the oldest and most prestigious titles of nobility in Great Britain, the Lordship and Barony of Braemar.

The title was created by Crown Charter in 1530 by King James of Scotland and it includes important hereditary privileges such as an official place in the table of precedence, a right to petition the Lord Lyon for a Coat of Arms with a helm appropriate to the rank of Baron, a right to hold a ceremonial baronial court and to appoint officers, the right to wear a baronial robe and cap of maintenance, among many others. The new holder of the title, the Much Honoured Ambassador Otto Federico von Feigenblatt of Braemar, Lord and Baron of Braemar, as officially known in the United Kingdom, completed one of his many graduate degrees in Thailand, a master’s degree in Chulalongkorn University, and visits the region on a regular basis. The Baron’s spouse, Dr. Vannapond Catherine von Feigenblatt is now officially known as Lady Braemar, or more formally, the Much Honoured Baroness of Braemar, making her ladyship probably the first Thai-born aristocrat in the United Kingdom. The seat of the Barons of Braemar in Scotland is Braemar Court, an estate at the heart of the Royal Desidee and only a few miles away from Balmoral Castle, one of the residences of the Royal Family. Otto Constatino von Feigenblatt, Younger of Braemar, is the only son and heir of the Barons of Braemar.

Lady Braemar holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s degree in education with an emphasis on educational leadership, a master’s degree in education with an emphasis on exceptional education, and a doctorate of education with an emphasis on higher education leadership all from Lynn University (Boca Raton, Florida). The Baroness has served as a faculty member for many years and is currently the chatelaine of Everwise Hall, the stately home of the House of Feigenblatt in Palm Beach County, Florida. Lady Braemar is an active philanthropist and a supporter of lifelong learning.