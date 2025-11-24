Daring to Pioneer: JETOUR to Become First Automotive Brand to Traverse the Pan-American Highway

JETOUR has announced an upcoming long-distance journey spanning nine countries across North and South America, which will serve as a comprehensive test of its product capabilities and technological prowess under the “Travel+” strategy.

Conquering Extreme Terrains, Validating All-Round Performance

The Pan-American Highway, approximately 48,000 kilometers in length, spans the Americas from north to south, passing through deserts, rainforests, plateaus, snowfields, and coastlines, making it one of the longest and most geographically diverse highways in the world.

JETOUR’s “Traverse Pan-American Highway Project” will soon depart from Mexico, journeying through Panama, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay before culminating in Ushuaia, Argentina.

The JETOUR T1 will undergo rigorous testing in diverse environments, including extreme heat, high altitudes, humidity, and rugged terrain. This expedition will push the vehicle’s performance to its limits while showcasing the practical application of JETOUR’s “Travel+” strategy.

T1: Where Urban Inspiration Meets Off-Road Capability

The star of this journey—the JETOUR T1—has been launched in global markets since 2025. As the flagship model of JETOUR’s T series, it is positioned as an Urban Lite Off-road SUV.

Built on the Kunlun Off-road Platform and equipped with the Intelligent XWD system, this model effortlessly handles everything from city streets to challenging terrain such as sand, snow, and mountain paths. Its tech and quiet cockpit, with the intuitive Tour OS 2.0 system, offers drivers an immersive driving experience. Currently, the T1 has been launched in the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and the CIS region. With its striking design and intelligent experience, it has won the affection of users worldwide.

Travel+ Strategy: Returning to Exploration and Connection

JETOUR remains steadfast in its “Travel+” strategy, committed to becoming the automotive brand that understands travel the most. Guided by this vision and long-term insights into real-world travel scenarios, the brand has successfully built a product portfolio tailored to diverse global travel lifestyles—including the X Series for family journeys and the T Series for off-road adventures.

The upcoming launch of the premium off-road G Series in November will further complete this lineup. It is this deep-rooted brand DNA and continuously expanding product foundation that have driven JETOUR to become the first automotive brand in the industry to take on the challenge of traversing the Pan-American Highway.

Global Achievements Build Brand Confidence

Today, JETOUR operates in 91 countries with over 2,000 sales and service outlets. The brand has gained a strong foothold in regions such as the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. It has also successfully expanded into right-hand drive markets like South Africa, Indonesia, and Malaysia, and has officially entered the European Union market in 2025.

JETOUR believes that traversing the Pan-American Highway is not just a journey, but a conversation with the spirit of travel. By tackling diverse, complex terrains, engaging with local cultures and landscapes, and sharing authentic experiences, JETOUR aims to convey the core spirit of its ‘Travel+ Strategy,’ which is to explore the unknown, discover new horizons, and connect the world to global users. We look forward to the T1’s delivering even more outstanding performance across the challenging and diverse terrains of the Pan-American Highway.