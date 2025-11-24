DMR News

Powerful Performance Meets Premium Comfort! JETOUR G700 Brings Your Premium Off-Road Dream to Life

ByEthan Lin

Nov 24, 2025

On November 19, the JETOUR G700 Test Drive Event, themed “Extreme Desert Drive”, was held in Dubai. The global media experienced this All-Terrain Premium Hybrid Off-Road SUV powered by the GAIA Architecture, immersing themselves in its cutting-edge technologies.

The G700 sets a new benchmark with its Super Hybrid iDM-Off road system. Its 2.0TD engine (45.95% thermal efficiency), 2DHT transmission, and dual P4 motors deliver a total output of 665kW, enabling 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds. Despite its nearly 3-ton weight, it delivers strong acceleration on soft sand and maintains powerful climbing performance on steep dunes.

The G700 features a body-on-frame design, CDC adaptive dampers, an active air suspension, 230mm ground clearance, and the intelligent triple differential lock configuration. With over 20,000N·m of lock-up torque and a 20 milliseconds response time, it instantly addresses wheel slip. Tested for over 1 million durability cycles, it guarantees long-term reliability in extreme conditions.

In sand dunes and camel-back terrain, the three differential locks precisely distribute power, allowing the vehicle to easily recover even when one wheel gets stuck in the sand. In stationary sand-drift tests, the ample torque helps the vehicle navigate turns with agility, while the body-on-frame design provides robust rigidity. When airborne, the air suspension system absorbs impacts to greatly reduce the feeling of bumps. On steep slopes, the HDC hill descent control system maintains controlled speed in extreme conditions.

During the free-driving session, the G700’s all-terrain adaptability impressed the guests. Its extended endurance eliminated energy-supply concerns during desert exploration. X Mode enables the system to automatically detect the road conditions via the vehicle’s full-sensor network. In the extreme conditions, the system keeps the vehicle in its optimal state.

The G700’s intelligent cockpit features an immersive four-screen interactive experience paired with Lexicon Audio for a premium audio-visual experience. Inside, NAPPA leather Cloud Seats use a 14-layer construction and over 100 meticulous processes, along with 320,000 breathable holes, delivering exceptional ventilation, heating, and cloud-like softness. The G700 also features Smart CDC damping with an active air suspension, scanning the road 1,000 times per second to ensure a smooth ride across various road conditions.

With its exceptional performance, the G700 earned praise from global media during the test drive. The all-around performance offers global consumers a new premium choice for off-road vehicles.

Ethan Lin

