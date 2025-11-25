The Netty Awards, a leading awards program recognizing excellence in the digital age, recognized Top Growth Marketing as the 2025 Winner for Best Use of AI in E-Commerce, recognizing their practical use of AI to help online retailers—particularly Shopify store owners—scale through stronger ads and lifecycle marketing. Their approach addressed a familiar constraint for many e-commerce brands: needing video content for performance channels while relying mostly on still photography. Instead of delaying campaigns for new shoots, Top Growth Marketing used AI to turn existing product and lifestyle images into motion-based assets suitable for paid social, email, and multi-channel campaigns.

A New Approach to Creative Production

Top Growth Marketing’s work provides a realistic solution for Shopify brands and other e-commerce stores trying to compete on video-first platforms without the production budgets to match. Their motorcycle industry client lacked video assets, limiting testing velocity and message variation. By applying AI to existing photography, the team quickly expanded the brand’s creative library using assets already on hand. This made it easier for the client to run more effective ads and email flows—aligning with Top Growth Marketing’s broader mission of helping Shopify store owners scale through efficient, performance-focused content.

Thoughtful Use of AI for Content Development

The execution stood out because the output wasn’t simple animation added to still images. Instead, the AI workflows created motion content that resembled usable b-roll and felt appropriate within the motorcycle category. The goal was to produce assets that would perform well across paid social and email sequences, giving the brand more flexibility without increasing production costs. This approach reinforced Top Growth Marketing’s philosophy that growth often comes from better use of existing assets rather than larger budgets, especially for Shopify merchants managing tight creative cycles.

Measured Performance Impact

In testing, the AI-generated video assets delivered a four-times improvement in return on ad spend compared to image-only ads. This meaningful lift allowed the brand to scale budgets more efficiently and improve cost per acquisition across channels. By reusing existing photography, the brand avoided scheduling new shoots and extended the lifespan of its current asset library. One client in particular, Mustang Seats, was thrilled, adding “it’s certainly exciting to see the ROI & ROA grow using this method!” The project demonstrated that AI can serve as a practical tool for improving ad and email performance—central to Top Growth Marketing’s mission of helping Shopify store owners grow through smarter, more resourceful marketing.

Execution That Supports Creative Teams

The creative process combined human oversight with AI workflows to ensure the motion assets remained on-brand and appropriate for the category. The goal was not to replace traditional video production but to supplement it in a cost-effective way. With a larger asset library, the media team tested more hooks, highlighted additional product features, and developed stronger messaging sequences across ads and email. This combination of AI efficiency and creative judgment reflects how Top Growth Marketing helps Shopify brands produce more with what they already have.

Industry Relevance and Forward Momentum

This recognition reflects a growing need for practical, accessible solutions that help e-commerce brands scale without large production budgets. Many Shopify merchants face similar creative limitations, and Top Growth Marketing’s work offers a replicable framework for extending asset value and improving performance across ads and email channels. The Netty Awards selected the project for its clear commercial impact and its usefulness to a wide range of e-commerce teams navigating the shift toward video-first marketing.

About Top Growth Marketing

Top Growth Marketing is a performance marketing partner specializing in direct-to-consumer growth, conversion-focused creative, paid acquisition, and lifecycle marketing. Their core philosophy is simple: help Shopify store owners scale with better ads and better emails, supported by practical strategy and efficient creative execution.