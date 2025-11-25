DMR News

Facebook Adds Nicknames To Groups As It Edges Closer To Reddit-Style Interaction

Nov 25, 2025

Facebook Groups are becoming more like Reddit with the introduction of nicknames, a new feature that lets users post under a custom username instead of their real name. It offers a middle ground between full anonymity and posting with a personal profile.

Previously, Facebook only allowed anonymous posts, a setting that hides your identity entirely but makes it difficult for other group members to recognize you or follow your activity over time. Nicknames solve that problem by giving users a recognizable presence while still protecting their real identity from other group members.

Meta says the feature is designed for Groups where people want privacy but still want to build rapport, similar to how users engage on forums like Reddit or Discord. It also marks a shift from Facebook’s long-standing “real name” policy, which shaped the platform’s early identity but became less practical as Groups expanded interactions beyond friends and family.

How Nicknames Work

  • Users choose a nickname when posting in a group that supports the feature.
  • Posts, comments, and reactions will appear under this nickname.
  • Group admins, moderators, and Facebook’s systems can still view the user’s real profile.
  • Other members can see the user’s full nickname-based posting history in the group.
  • Facebook will suggest nickname options, but users can customize them as long as they comply with Community Standards and aren’t already taken in that group.
  • Users can only change their nickname once every two days.
  • Changing the nickname retroactively updates all previous posts and comments under that nickname in that group.

Profile photos for nicknames are also customizable, with suggested options and colored backgrounds available.

Limitations

Users posting with nicknames cannot:

  • Go Live
  • Share content directly
  • Send private messages

They can block others by nickname.

Admin Controls

The feature is rolling out globally but must be enabled by group admins before members can use it.

Featured image credits: Freepik

