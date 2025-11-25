MyBVICharter Sets New Benchmark for Luxury Catamaran Charters in the BVI

For travelers looking for luxury yacht charters in the BVI , catamarans continue to dominate as the preferred option—offering stability, spacious layouts, and a relaxed, resort-like experience. At the recent BVI Yacht Show, MyBVICharter highlighted what makes crewed catamaran charters in the BVI the smart choice for families, groups of friends, and first-time charterers.

“The difference between two and three crew is night and day,” said Mo Pristas, Charter Guru at MyBVICharter. “Two crew can handle the basics, but three allows us to deliver real service—someone to keep your cabin spotless, make cocktails, help with water toys, or just be there when you need something.”

With four crew members, the experience moves into true luxury territory. The captain focuses on navigation and safety, the chef can dedicate full attention to meals, and the two additional crew members ensure guests are cared for throughout the day, whether that’s preparing activities for kids or setting up a sunset beach picnic.

This year, several standout catamarans showcased the value of thoughtful crew configurations and high-end amenities:

DO MORE – From USD 35,000/week. A 62 ft Lagoon offering 3 crew for up to 10 guests. Known for exceptional hospitality, this charter delivered a full casino night experience, complete with live saxophone, blackjack, themed games, and cocktail service.

LIQUID SKY – From USD 48,000/week. A 67 ft Fountaine Pajot with 3 crew for 6 guests. Features include a cinema-style main saloon, a master suite spanning nearly an entire hull, and a foredeck jacuzzi.

XANDROS – From USD 54,000/week. A 65 ft Lagoon with 3 crew for 8 guests. Winner of multiple Best in Show awards, offering two included dives and an excellent balance of layout and pricing.

MARIA THERESE – From USD 63,000/week. A 68 ft Sunreef power catamaran with 4 crew for 8 guests. Designed like a floating luxury beach villa, she offers a spacious flybridge dining area, glass windbreaks, and a foredeck with sunbeds and a hot/cold plunge jacuzzi. Her unique shape and layout deliver a true villa-at-sea experience.

AEOLUS – From USD 84,000/week. A 77 ft Lagoon with 4 crew for 8 guests. This award-winning yacht is known for themed parties and exceptional hospitality. Her toy selection includes a sailing Minicat, and she now features a new pull-up bar as part of the onboard gym setup.

﻿﻿

“We spend a lot of time matching clients to the right boat,” said Alex Hailwax, Charter Broker. “Families want different layouts than groups of friends. Some need bunk beds, others want five equal cabins. We know which boats deliver.”

For those planning to charter a luxury crewed catamaran in the BVI , understanding the impact of crew size and layout is essential. According to Klara Jakobsen, yacht expert at MyBVICharter, “The sweet spot is 60 ft and up, with three or four crew. That’s where everything clicks: space, service, and the real feeling of luxury.”

As demand for BVI yacht charters continues to rise, MyBVICharter remains focused on helping guests make smart choices—choosing the best luxury crewed catamarans for charter in the BVI that balance comfort, service, and unforgettable experiences.