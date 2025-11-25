Zydeco Fire Announces New Leadership and Award Recognition for Best Cajun Seasoning of 2025

From Humble Beginnings to a Flavor Revolution

Zydeco Fire, a small veteran-owned company, has become a standout in the hot sauce and seasoning industry by providing authentic Louisiana flavors. Founded in 2017 by Al Saurage, the brand began with a simple desire for a spicier, healthier hot sauce that stood apart from the ordinary offerings available. After months of perfecting the recipe, Zydeco Fire launched its first hot sauce in 2018, offering a low-sodium, all-natural product that appealed to health-conscious consumers without compromising on taste.

Rooted in the rich culinary traditions of Southern Louisiana, the brand quickly earned a loyal following. As demand grew, Saurage partnered with local farmers to source high-quality peppers, maintaining the integrity of his original recipe. Zydeco Fire’s expansion continued in 2019 with the addition of a Cajun-inspired seasoning dust, providing an even more versatile way for customers to enjoy the bold flavors of Louisiana.

Award Recognition: Best Cajun Seasoning in the US of 2025

In a momentous achievement, Zydeco Fire has been honored with the Best Cajun Seasoning in the US of 2025 award by Best of Best Review. This prestigious recognition underscores the brand’s dedication to quality, authenticity, and innovation in the seasoning market. Zydeco Fire’s Cajun seasoning, celebrated for its perfect balance of heat and flavor, embodies the bold culinary spirit of Louisiana. It has been recognized not only for its authentic taste but also for its commitment to using all-natural, low-sodium ingredients that cater to health-conscious consumers.

This award highlights Zydeco Fire’s continued success and growing influence in the market, as the company maintains its focus on offering healthy, flavorful alternatives to traditional Cajun seasonings.

A New Chapter: The Next Generation of Zydeco Fire

In 2025, after years of building the brand, Al Saurage decided to step back and pass the torch to Zane Galbert, a close friend and business partner. Zane, along with his wife Danielle, now leads the company, bringing fresh energy and a deep connection to the Louisiana community. The Galberts, alongside a dedicated team, are committed to preserving Zydeco Fire’s legacy while expanding the brand’s presence locally and beyond.

Zane Galbert’s leadership ensures that Zydeco Fire will continue to offer the same great products that made the brand a household name, while introducing new ideas and expanding the company’s footprint in the market. “It’s an honor to carry on Al’s vision and introduce more people to the bold, authentic flavors of Louisiana,” said Zane.

What Sets Zydeco Fire Apart?

Zydeco Fire’s success can be attributed to several key factors:

Authenticity: The brand's hot sauces and seasonings are deeply rooted in Louisiana's culinary heritage, providing a true taste of the Bayou.

Health-Conscious Products: Zydeco Fire offers low-sodium, all-natural options, ensuring that customers can enjoy great flavor without health concerns.

Veteran-Owned Values: As a veteran-owned business, Zydeco Fire is committed to supporting local communities and maintaining high standards of quality.

Versatility and Quality: Zydeco Fire's products are not just for traditional Cajun dishes; they are perfect for a wide variety of meals, from meats and seafood to vegetables and soups.

The Future of Zydeco Fire

With Zane and Danielle at the helm, Zydeco Fire is poised for continued success. The company is focused on expanding its product offerings and increasing its distribution, all while staying true to the values of quality and authenticity that have made the brand a favorite among consumers. The Galberts are committed to growing the Zydeco Fire brand and introducing new customers to the authentic flavors of Southern Louisiana.

About Zydeco Fire

Founded in 2017 by Al Saurage, Zydeco Fire has quickly made a name for itself with its bold, low-sodium hot sauces and seasonings. The brand’s commitment to quality and authenticity is evident in every product, which is crafted using all-natural ingredients inspired by the culinary traditions of Louisiana. In 2025, Zydeco Fire was recognized for its Best Cajun Seasoning in the US, further solidifying its place in the market as a leader in flavorful, health-conscious condiments.

