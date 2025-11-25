Jack J. Bingham, Esq. Secures Nearly $50 Million in Personal Injury Settlements Over Five Years

Achieving Landmark Results for Clients in New Jersey

Jack J. Bingham, Esq., a distinguished personal injury attorney based in New Jersey, has successfully secured nearly $50 million in settlements for his clients over the past five years. Known for his individualized approach to each case, Bingham has developed a reputation for securing substantial compensation for individuals who have suffered catastrophic injuries.

His approach to personal injury law emphasizes a deep understanding of each case’s unique circumstances, tailoring strategies to achieve the best outcomes for his clients. With a focus on meticulous attention to detail and results-driven advocacy, Bingham has reached a significant milestone with nearly 30 cases resulting in settlements of $1 million or more.

A Track Record of Legal Excellence and Recognition

Throughout his career, Jack Bingham has proven his ability to secure substantial verdicts and settlements in personal injury law. He is a member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi Million Dollar Advocates Forum, organizations reserved for attorneys who have obtained multi-million-dollar verdicts or settlements.

In addition, Bingham has been recognized by Thomson Reuters as a “Super Lawyer” and “Rising Star,” and by the National Trial Lawyers Association as one of the “Top 100” and “Top 40 Under 40” Plaintiff’s Attorneys in New Jersey.

Client-Centered Approach and Commitment to Justice

Jack Bingham’s client-centered approach distinguishes him from other attorneys. While many personal injury attorneys focus on the volume of cases they handle, Bingham prioritizes a personalized, hands-on approach to ensure that each client receives the attention and resources they need to achieve a favorable outcome.

Bingham’s work spans a wide range of personal injury cases, including catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, trucking accidents, and medical malpractice. His commitment to his clients’ well-being is reflected in the consistent praise he receives from those he represents.

“It’s about the legal outcome; it’s about ensuring my clients are supported every step of the way,” said Bingham. “My goal is to provide each person with the resources and justice they deserve.”

Bingham’s Commitment to Legal Education and Community Outreach

In addition to his legal practice, Jack Bingham is actively involved in giving back and engaging with his community. He participates in legal seminars and offers guidance to peers. He has also spoken to high school students interested in law, helping to guide the next generation of attorneys.

Bingham’s social media presence under the handle @bringem2bingham provides a platform for legal advice and updates on his cases, offering accessible information for the broader community.

Recent Recognition for Outstanding Legal Accomplishments

In 2025, Jack J. Bingham was named the Best Self-Made Plaintiff’s Personal Injury Attorney in New Jersey by the Evergreen Awards, an honor reserved for attorneys who have achieved significant success despite not having the same advantages as their peers. This award highlights Bingham’s achievements in securing substantial recoveries for clients and his commitment to overcoming obstacles in his legal career.

About Jack J. Bingham, Esq.

Jack J. Bingham, Esq. is a New Jersey-based personal injury attorney known for his aggressive and strategic legal representation. With a focus on catastrophic injury cases, Bingham has earned a reputation for securing substantial settlements and providing exceptional client care. His commitment to justice and personalized service has made him a leader in the personal injury legal field.

