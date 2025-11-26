SpaceAgri Launches Node Program to Build a Global Distributed Growing Network with a Space Agriculture Vision

As global attention to food security, agricultural efficiency, and biotechnology applications continues to rise, “future agriculture” is increasingly becoming a shared focus for technology companies and research institutions. Against this backdrop, SpaceAgri has officially launched its Node Program and opened subscriptions for the first batch of nodes. The initiative aims to use a distributed device network to move space agriculture–related technologies from controlled experimental environments toward broader on-the-ground deployment, offering a more open way to organize future agricultural infrastructure.

01｜From Space Breeding to Global Deployment: A Structural Shift in Future Agriculture

Space breeding is not a new concept, but in the past it has largely remained within research systems. SpaceAgri is taking a different approach by combining this technology with standardized growing pods and further building them into a distributed network that can be replicated globally.

The goal is straightforward: to ensure future agriculture no longer depends solely on centralized production, but instead evolves into an infrastructure that can be broadly participated in, with shared data and collaborative construction.

SpaceAgri believes agriculture is shifting from traditional, labor-driven production toward a technology-driven model centered on growth models, environmental data, and automated equipment. To make this possible at scale, a distributed hardware network becomes a critical foundation.

02｜Nodes: The Entry Point for Community Participation in Agricultural Infrastructure

The S1 / S2 / S3 node tiers launched in this phase are the first foundational units of SpaceAgri’s standardized growing pod network.

Unlike some Web3 projects where “nodes” are relatively abstract on-chain concepts, SpaceAgri’s nodes are directly anchored to physical devices and are linked to real production capacity and data contribution capability.

For node holders, a node represents three layers of participation:

First, participation in the infrastructure network.

A node is a device, and a device is a farm unit. Node holders will form an early part of the global distributed farm network, contributing to its deployment and operation.

Second, access to rights connected to real-world industry scenarios.

Future device deployment and sales channels will be linked to the node system. In subsequent device collaborations, node holders will have opportunities to benefit from channel arrangements and pricing mechanisms. Rather than being designed for short-term speculation, these arrangements are positioned around long-term collaboration along the real industrial value chain.

Third, priority participation in ecosystem development.

Whether in hardware deployment, research topic collaboration, or future agriculture-related RWA modules, nodes will be treated as priority access points, allowing holders to participate earlier in new feature testing and ecosystem expansion.

In the Web3 context, models that combine offline hardware, data networks, and on-chain participation rights are still relatively rare. SpaceAgri hopes that through this “physical assets + network participation rights” approach, it can explore an infrastructure model that better aligns with long-term industrial logic.

03｜Ecosystem Incentives: Early-Participant Allocation

To promote node deployment across more regions, SpaceAgri has simultaneously allocated a dedicated ecosystem incentive pool to support the early stages of the Node Program.

Under this mechanism, users can complete a series of transparent and open tasks to earn whitelist spots and priority access, effectively lowering the entry barriers for early nodes.

For SpaceAgri, this arrangement is more than a mere marketing initiative — it is a strategic approach to network expansion, enabling more participants to become co-builders of the infrastructure at a reduced cost.

04 | Collaborative Advancement: Device Network, Research Institutions, and Community Ecosystem

SpaceAgri’s roadmap is not developed in isolation but revolves around collaboration among three key participants:

Global Smart Farm Network

With node deployments, cultivation modules will form distributed smart farms across multiple regions. These farms will serve multiple functions, including production, experimentation, and data contribution, providing real-world samples for future agricultural models. Research Institution Collaboration

SpaceAgri is building an open scientific collaboration system that will enable “customized research themes,” allowing laboratories, universities, and research teams to directly utilize the node network for experimental validation and parameter testing.

This cross-institutional and cross-regional collaboration creates the first true “network effect” in agricultural research. Community and Ecosystem Development

Beyond nodes and cultivation modules themselves, SpaceAgri will foster a sustainable, growing community ecosystem through task systems, incentive programs, and application-layer products.

Users are not mere bystanders but active participants driving the evolution of the entire network.

05 | Conclusion: Making Agricultural Infrastructure Open, Transparent, and Participatory

The launch of the SpaceAgri Node Program and the opening of the first batch of nodes represent more than releasing a new hardware model — it is an attempt to reimagine how agricultural infrastructure can be organized.

In traditional agricultural systems, equipment, data, research, and production are often controlled by large institutions. SpaceAgri seeks to unbundle these components and restructure them into a network that the broader community can participate in.

It is foreseeable that the next wave of agricultural transformation will not only take place on farmland, but also inside devices, across data networks, within algorithmic models, and through every individual willing to contribute their time and resources. On this long-term path, SpaceAgri aims to be one of the driving forces.