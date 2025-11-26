Global Coin Unveils 2026 5oz Reverse Proof Buffalo Coin: Ultra-Rare 250th Anniversary Edition Signed by Anna Cabral

Global Coin proudly announces the release of one of the most exclusive collectible silver coins of the decade: the 2026 $5 5oz Reverse Proof Buffalo Coin – 250th Anniversary Global Privy Edition. This once-in-a-generation coin pays homage to America’s 250th anniversary with unmatched rarity, design excellence, and historic depth.



Key Highlights:

Ultra-Limited Mintage: Only 200 coins minted worldwide

Only Flawless PF70 Population: Just 177 certified in Reverse Proof 70

Just in Material: 5 oz of .999 pure silverSpecial Features: Individually numbered, Global Privy Mark, legal tender

5 oz of Individually numbered, Global Privy Mark, legal tender Signature Edition: Each coin is signed by former U.S. Treasurer Anna Escobedo Cabral

This monumental coin is a reimagining of James Earle Fraser’s iconic 1913 Buffalo Nickel, now elevated to sovereign legal tender status for the Semiquincentennial of the United States. The Reverse Proof finish showcases mirror-polished highlights against satin fields, dramatically enhancing the American Bison and Native American obverse.

Masterful Craftsmanship, American Legacy Each 5 oz silver planchet is hand-struck to exacting standards at a premier facility, resulting in a high-relief Reverse Proof that reveals every contour and detail of Fraser’s revered design. The presence of the exclusive Global Privy Mark authenticates each piece as part of a premier Global Coin series.

Certified Rarity With only 200 coins minted and a certified PF70 population of 177, this issue becomes one of the rarest Buffalo-themed silver coins ever produced. Each coin is individually serialized, enhancing its collector pedigree and long-term provenance.

Obverse & Reverse Details

Obverse: A composite portrait of three Native American chiefs, encircled by “LIBERTY” and the historic 2026 date, featuring the Global Privy.

A composite portrait of three Native American chiefs, encircled by “LIBERTY” and the historic 2026 date, featuring the Global Privy. Reverse: A majestic American Bison framed by “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “$5,” and “ASCENSION ISLAND,” magnified by the oversized 5 oz footprint.

A majestic American Bison framed by “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “$5,” and “ASCENSION ISLAND,” magnified by the oversized 5 oz footprint.

Specifications:

Year: 2026

2026 Country: Ascension Island

Ascension Island Denomination: $5 Legal Tender

$5 Legal Tender Metal: .999 Pure Silver

.999 Pure Silver Weight: 5 Troy Ounces (155.5g)

5 Troy Ounces (155.5g) Finish: Reverse Proof

Reverse Proof Mintage: 200 Worldwide

200 Worldwide Population PF70: 177

177 Features: Global Privy, Hand-Struck, Individually Numbered, Anna Cabral Signature

Why This Coin Matters This is not just a coin. It is a 250th Anniversary milestone, an elite PF70 condition rarity, and a museum-worthy collectible signed by a former U.S. Treasurer. It combines monumental silver weight, sovereign status, and numismatic precision, all under Global Coin’s seal of exclusivity.

Availability: This historic release is offered first to Global Coin clientele. Given the scarcity and strong demand among elite collectors, availability is extremely limited.

Contact Global Coin at 888-782-1186 to secure your piece of American history.