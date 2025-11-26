Li Jianjun of Kingfa Attends Green Low-Carbon Advanced Material Solutions at COP30, Contributing to Sustainable Development of Global Industrial Chains

The 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change was recently held on a grand scale in Belém, located in the Amazon rainforest region of Brazil. The conference focused on scaling up global climate action and advancing the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) worldwide. As a leading enterprise in the global new materials sector, Kingfa Science and Technology Co., Ltd. was represented by Li Jianjun, who was invited to deliver a keynote report titled “Green Low-Carbon Advanced Material Solutions, Contributing to Sustainable Industrial Chain Development” at the UN News Office. This presentation highlighted the innovative leadership of Chinese enterprises in global climate governance. Marking the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this COP session concluded with the review and adoption of key outcome documents, including the “Global Mobilization for Unity and Cooperation in Addressing Climate Change Challenges,” reaffirming the irreversible trend of the global green transition. Furthermore, Li Jianjun, accompanied by Tang Hailan and Kuang Sirong (leading members of Kingfa’s Sustainable Development Team), actively participated in a series of side events and bilateral cooperation activities. These efforts deepened global collaboration, facilitated business execution, and fully demonstrated the innovative practices and responsibility of Chinese enterprises in low-carbon transformation.

In his report at the UN News Office, Academician Li structured his insights around three key dimensions: corporate profile, carbon strategy progress, and specific solutions, under the theme “Green Low-Carbon Advanced Material Solutions, Contributing to Sustainable Industrial Chain Development.”. He introduced that since its founding in 1993, Kingfa has been deeply engaged in the advanced materials industry for 32 years and became the first company in its sector to go public domestically in 2004. Its business now spans four major segments: modified plastics, special engineering plastics, new bio-based materials, and green petrochemicals. Its products serve eight major industries, including automotive, home appliances, and new energy. In 2024, the company’s product sales volume reached 4.3299 million tons. Currently, Kingfa operates 20 production bases globally, covering core regions such as China, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas, providing services to over 1,000 renowned enterprises across more than 130 countries and regions. This client base includes 91 Global Fortune 500 companies, achieving 100% collaboration coverage with the top 20 global enterprises in the automotive, home appliance, and electronic/electrical engineering sectors. The achievements in implementing its carbon strategy were a core highlight of the report. Academician Li emphasized that Kingfa formally launched its “Green, Low-Carbon, Circular” carbon strategy in October 2021, defining three core objectives: Regarding emission reduction, the company aims to reduce per-unit greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 30% by 2030 compared to the 2022 baseline. As of 2024, approximately 27% of this target has been achieved. In terms of circularity, the company is advancing its “Three 1 Million Tons” initiative (producing 1 million tons of green plastics, recycling 1 million tons of waste plastics, and producing 1 million tons of recycled plastics), with about 30% progress achieved in 2024. The ultimate vision is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Delving into the green low-carbon material solutions, Academician Li provided a detailed analysis of Kingfa’s full-chain carbon reduction pathway. The company has established a multi-dimensional, full-chain green carbon reduction system through breakthroughs in intelligent waste plastic sorting, green cleaning, high-quality recycling, and high-value utilization, combined with the R&D and application of bio-based materials, biodegradable materials, and innovations in lightweight material structure design. The system and related products have obtained multiple international authoritative certifications such as GRS, ISCC PLUS, FDA, ULE, and ISO 14064, ensuring their quality is recognized by the global market and providing low-carbon material alternatives for industries including automotive, consumer electronics, and packaging.

During COP30, the Kingfa delegation explored new frontiers for its global green business through numerous high-level events. At the side event “Green Trade and Agriculture & The Future of Sustainable Energy Systems,” He Changhua (Kingfa’s Brazil Market Representative) , delivered remarks and engaged in in-depth discussions with key figures including a delegate from the Department of Innovation, Sustainable Development, Irrigation and Cooperative Organization Affairs at the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA). Following the event, direct communication channels were established with MAPA officials, laying a solid foundation for expanding the local market for biodegradable agricultural film and packaging materials. Academician Li was invited to attend a bilateral meeting between the Pakistani Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and the All-China Environment Federation (ACEF). After systematically introducing Kingfa’s development history and industry standing, the Pakistani delegation explicitly expressed interest in technology introduction and committed to providing policy support to facilitate Kingfa’s establishment of manufacturing facilities in Pakistan. During exchanges with the delegation from the Portuguese Plastics Industry Association delegation, the Portuguese side proactively invited the China Plastics Processing Industry Association to join the World Plastics Council alliance, thereby building bridges for international industry collaboration. Academician Li also reached a consensus with Geely’s sustainability team, agreeing to arrange a follow-up visit to Geely’s headquarters upon return to China to deepen cooperation. He also held cordial talks with the Director-General of the Department of Ecology and Environment of Yunnan Province and his delegation, receiving a commemorative gift.

Meanwhile, Kingfa’s Brazil business team and the headquarters’ sustainable development team conducted on-site exchanges with international energy companies like GE Vernova, exploring potential collaborations in green power and material innovation. They also actively participated in sustainability-themed conferences in the Green Zone, gaining precise insights into cutting-edge industry trends.

This participation in COP30 has injected strong momentum into Kingfa’s green brand upgrading, global expansion, and industry leadership. It also serves as a reference benchmark for ESG practices in the global new materials industry and its upstream and downstream sectors. In particular, the technological pathways and industrial models for the high-value utilization of waste plastics contribute to a scalable Chinese solution to the global challenge of plastic pollution. Upholding its mission of “Growing Together with Partners and Sharing the Fruits of Success,” Kingfa utilized the international platform of COP30 to demonstrate the innovative strength of Chinese enterprises in green technology. Looking ahead, the company will continue to deepen technological R&D and global collaboration, persistently refine its green new material solutions, and work with partners across the industrial chain to build a low-carbon circular ecosystem, ultimately contributing to enabling global clients and society achieve sustainable development goals.