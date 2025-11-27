Tiens Group: 34 Years Journeying with the Nation, Co-building the “Belt and Road” Health Community

Tiens Group, setting sail from the shores of the Bohai Sea 34 years ago, has always adhered to its mission of “Enhancing Health, Serving Society,” and steadfastly blazed a trail in international development. As a pioneer in China’s health industry, every leap forward by Tiens has resonated with the pulse of national development, and every voyage overseas has echoed the call of the advancing times. Against the backdrop of the new era, Tiens Group actively responds to the “Belt and Road” Initiative, deeply integrating its corporate development into the national strategic layout, demonstrating the responsibility and commitment of Chinese enterprises through practice.

Going with the Flow, Resonating with National Strategy

In 1996, following the Party and state’s strategy of “Bringing In and Going Global,” Tiens Group took the lead in venturing overseas, initially exploring markets in 37 countries. Remarkably, Tiens’ early overseas footprint highly aligned with regions that are part of today’s “Belt and Road.” This was no coincidence, but an inevitable choice for a responsible enterprise – as The Art of War states, “Those skilled in war seek victory from the situation.” Tiens’ developmental achievements rely not only on business acumen but also on accurately grasping the major trends of the times.

Now, the “Belt and Road” has transformed from a grand blueprint into fruitful outcomes, becoming a vital link connecting Asia and reaching the world. On this Silk Road of the new era, Tiens Group has actively transformed itself, upgrading from a mere commodity exporter to a guardian of health, a facilitator of cultural exchange, and a connector of people-to-people bonds. By deeply participating in the “Belt and Road” construction, Tiens is writing a new chapter for Chinese enterprises in the global health field.

Cultural Exchange, Building a Big Health Industry Ecosystem

In Belt and Road partner countries, particularly throughout Southeast Asia, Tiens Group has forged a distinctive development path. Markets like Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia possess deep-rooted traditions of herbal medicine and wellness practices. This heritage strongly aligns with the preventive healthcare philosophy of “treating disease before it arises” found in China’s ancient Huangdi Neijing. Leveraging this cultural synergy, Tiens has innovatively developed an integrated “Traditional Chinese Medicine + Local Medicine” model.

In Vietnam, Tiens not only established production bases but also set up community health centers, training local health managers to bring the diagnostic wisdom of TCM’s “observation, listening, questioning, and pulse-taking” to ordinary families. This deep localization development model, embodying the spirit of Zhang Qian’s ancient missions to the Western Regions, brings not just products and services, but also cultural understanding and respect. Tiens firmly believes that true internationalization is not simply replicating the Chinese model, but rather activating local potential with Chinese wisdom, sowing seeds of trust and cooperation along the “Health Silk Road.”

Technological Innovation, Building a Health Community

Facing the new opportunities brought by the “Belt and Road,” Tiens Group uses technology as its wings, continuously promoting the upgrade of the global health industry. In India, the “pharmacy of the world,” Tiens collaborates with top research institutions to establish joint laboratories, developing innovative functional foods and smart health management solutions that meet international standards. Simultaneously, it introduces globally validated digital platforms to South Asia, using AI technology to enhance primary healthcare service capabilities, allowing residents in remote areas to access precise health services.

As the Book of Changes states, “Observe the celestial phenomena to discern the changes of seasons; observe the humanistic affairs to accomplish the transformation of the world.” In its “Belt and Road” practice, Tiens always upholds the development philosophy of using technology as the boat and culture as the rudder. It promotes the deep integration of traditional and modern medicine through technological innovation, contributing Chinese wisdom to building a global community of health for all.

Responsibility Leadership, Promoting People-to-People Bonds

In the process of “Belt and Road” construction, Tiens Group is deeply aware that the company represents the pioneering and enterprising image of Chinese enterprises and is also a conveyor of the broad-mindedness and vision of the great Chinese nation. Therefore, fulfilling social responsibility has become Tiens’ firm choice. Conducting nutrition and health lectures in mountainous regions of Myanmar, donating portable medical equipment in villages of Laos, organizing hundreds of free clinic events in Sri Lanka… These tangible measures, like countless streams, converge into a warm ocean of “people-to-people connectivity.”

Through continuous public welfare projects and innovative service models, Tiens has established a solid foundation of mutual trust in “Belt and Road” countries. This responsibility-first development philosophy has not only won recognition from local communities but also set a positive image for Chinese enterprises globally.

Co-creation and Sharing, Achieving Civilizational Mutual Learning

Tiens Group’s “Belt and Road” practice focuses on deep integration at three levels: Economically, achieving shared prosperity through job creation, trade promotion, and industrial chain upgrading; Technologically, promoting joint R&D, standard interoperability, and data sharing; Culturally, promoting Traditional Chinese Medicine culture, facilitating cross-cultural dialogue, and building a human health community.

This practice path fully embodies the core essence of Tiens’ “Eight New & Eight Comprehensive” strategy – New Landscape, New Mission, New Responsibility. Guided by the “Belt and Road” Initiative, Tiens aims not only to be an industry leader but also a shaper of the era’s values. As the Analects say, “Virtue is not left to stand alone. He who practices it will have neighbors.” Treating people with sincerity, establishing business with trust, and operating with benevolence have enabled Tiens to win extensive partners worldwide.

Looking forward, Tiens Group will continue to uphold the belief of resonating with national strategy and journeying alongside human health. On the vast journey of the “Belt and Road,” with health as the brush and cooperation as the ink, Tiens will depict a new vision for human health where mountains and seas are connected, hearts and hands are joined, and destinies are shared. Through continuous innovation and deep cooperation, Tiens will continue to write the glory and dreams of Chinese enterprises on the Silk Road of the new era, making new and greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind.