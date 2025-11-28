DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Procolored Details the Impact of DTF, DTG, and UV DTF Printing Technologies on the Modern Custom Printing Industry

ByEthan Lin

Nov 28, 2025

Procolored has issued a comprehensive overview examining the role of DTF, DTG, and UV DTF printer technologies in the global custom printing industry. The report outlines how these technologies are changing production workflows, expanding material compatibility, and enabling new product categories across the apparel and commercial printing sectors.

DTF Printing Identified as a Rapidly Expanding Technology

Procolored’s analysis identifies Direct to Film (DTF) printing as one of the fastest-growing methods in apparel decoration, driven by material versatility and simplified workflows. The technology supports cotton, polyester, blends, nylon, denim, leather, and additional fabrics, reducing the need for pretreatment and lowering operational costs. The company notes that DTF prints maintain durability and meet standard wash requirements, supporting print-on-demand environments and bulk production.

DTG Printing Maintains Its Role in Premium Apparel Production

Direct to Garment (DTG) printing continues to serve premium cotton-based garment markets. Procolored reports that DTG printing remains preferred for applications requiring ink absorption, soft-hand finishes, and detailed colour output. The method uses water-based pigment inks aligned with sustainability standards and is suited to low-volume and boutique apparel production.

UV DTF Printing Identified as a High-Margin Diversification Category

Procolored’s findings show that UV DTF printing has rapidly become a high-margin expansion option for print shops seeking to enter rigid-surface customisation markets. UV DTF output adheres to glass, acrylic, metal, ceramic, wood, plastic, and other materials. The process requires no pretreatment and supports products including phone cases, décor items, packaging labels, branding elements, and personalised gifts.

Technology Development Based on Commercial Workflow Requirements

According to Procolored, all printer lines are engineered to accommodate commercial production conditions, including long-duration operation, ink circulation systems intended to minimise clogging, and stable colour management workflows. Consumables and technical support are structured to align with the requirements of active production environments.

Conclusion

Procolored states that the combined capabilities of DTF, DTG, and UV DTF printing technologies define the next stage of modern custom manufacturing. The report notes that these technologies expand material compatibility, enhance production flexibility, and unlock opportunities in both apparel and rigid-surface product markets.

About Procolored

Procolored is a manufacturer of digital printing equipment specialising in DTF, DTG, and UV DTF printing technologies. The company develops printing systems, ink solutions, and workflow tools designed for commercial print environments and custom manufacturing businesses.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

All Four X 4 Spares Expands Professional 4WD Upgrade Services Across Australia
Nov 28, 2025 Ethan Lin
South Korea’s Medical Device Market Set For Steady Growth Through 2034
Nov 28, 2025 Jolyen
Cmani Wealth Circle Introduces ThoughtFlow Designer Under Nathaniel Sinclair’s Vision
Nov 28, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801