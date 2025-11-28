Procolored Details the Impact of DTF, DTG, and UV DTF Printing Technologies on the Modern Custom Printing Industry

Procolored has issued a comprehensive overview examining the role of DTF, DTG, and UV DTF printer technologies in the global custom printing industry. The report outlines how these technologies are changing production workflows, expanding material compatibility, and enabling new product categories across the apparel and commercial printing sectors.

DTF Printing Identified as a Rapidly Expanding Technology

Procolored’s analysis identifies Direct to Film (DTF) printing as one of the fastest-growing methods in apparel decoration, driven by material versatility and simplified workflows. The technology supports cotton, polyester, blends, nylon, denim, leather, and additional fabrics, reducing the need for pretreatment and lowering operational costs. The company notes that DTF prints maintain durability and meet standard wash requirements, supporting print-on-demand environments and bulk production.

DTG Printing Maintains Its Role in Premium Apparel Production

Direct to Garment (DTG) printing continues to serve premium cotton-based garment markets. Procolored reports that DTG printing remains preferred for applications requiring ink absorption, soft-hand finishes, and detailed colour output. The method uses water-based pigment inks aligned with sustainability standards and is suited to low-volume and boutique apparel production.

UV DTF Printing Identified as a High-Margin Diversification Category

Procolored’s findings show that UV DTF printing has rapidly become a high-margin expansion option for print shops seeking to enter rigid-surface customisation markets. UV DTF output adheres to glass, acrylic, metal, ceramic, wood, plastic, and other materials. The process requires no pretreatment and supports products including phone cases, décor items, packaging labels, branding elements, and personalised gifts.

Technology Development Based on Commercial Workflow Requirements

According to Procolored, all printer lines are engineered to accommodate commercial production conditions, including long-duration operation, ink circulation systems intended to minimise clogging, and stable colour management workflows. Consumables and technical support are structured to align with the requirements of active production environments.

Conclusion

Procolored states that the combined capabilities of DTF, DTG, and UV DTF printing technologies define the next stage of modern custom manufacturing. The report notes that these technologies expand material compatibility, enhance production flexibility, and unlock opportunities in both apparel and rigid-surface product markets.

About Procolored

Procolored is a manufacturer of digital printing equipment specialising in DTF, DTG, and UV DTF printing technologies. The company develops printing systems, ink solutions, and workflow tools designed for commercial print environments and custom manufacturing businesses.