Liv Hospital Expands Comprehensive Dentistry Services with Advanced Diagnostic and Treatment Capabilities

Nov 28, 2025

Liv Hospital announced today the enhancement of its comprehensive dental care program, offering expanded preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and emergency dentistry services supported by advanced diagnostic technology and multidisciplinary expertise. The initiative reflects increased global awareness of oral health’s connection to overall well-being and the rising demand for integrated dental care.

Dentistry is a broad medical specialty encompassing oral health maintenance, disease prevention, and the restoration of dental structure and function. Liv Hospital’s dental team includes specialists in general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, and oral surgery, enabling coordinated care across all major subspecialties.

Importance of Oral Health

According to Liv Hospital, maintaining oral health is essential for long-term overall health. Untreated dental diseases can contribute to:

  • Pain, infection, and difficulty eating
  • Speech and developmental issues
  • Systemic complications linked to diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory conditions

Regular dental care supports improved appearance, self-confidence, and quality of life, reinforcing the importance of preventive services.

Comprehensive Dental Services

Liv Hospital’s dental department provides a full range of clinical services structured into four primary areas:

Preventive Dentistry

  • Routine examinations and professional cleaning
  • Fluoride application and dental sealants
  • Oral cancer screening
  • Digital X-rays and early detection services
  • Patient education on hygiene and nutrition

Restorative Dentistry

  • Fillings, crowns, bridges, and inlays/onlays
  • Root canal treatments
  • Periodontal therapy for gum disease
  • Dental implants, full and partial dentures

Cosmetic Dentistry

  • Professional teeth whitening
  • Veneers and cosmetic bonding
  • Contouring and reshaping
  • Orthodontic options, including aligner therapy

Emergency Dentistry

  • Management of acute pain and tooth trauma
  • Treatment of infections and abscesses
  • Extraction of damaged or impacted teeth

Innovations and Technology in Modern Dental Care

Liv Hospital incorporates advanced technologies to improve diagnostic accuracy, treatment efficiency, and patient comfort. These include:

  • Digital radiography and 3D imaging
  • Cone Beam CT (CBCT) for bone and root analysis
  • Laser systems for minimally invasive procedures
  • CAD/CAM technology for same-day crowns and restorations
  • Sedation options for patients with dental anxiety

These systems support precise planning and streamlined treatment pathways.

Liv Hospital’s Multidisciplinary Dentistry Program

Liv Hospital’s dental department follows a multidisciplinary approach that integrates multiple specialists to address each patient’s needs comprehensively. The hospital’s offerings include:

  • A dedicated pediatric dentistry unit
  • Advanced implantology and oral surgery services
  • Coordinated orthodontic and restorative planning
  • Preventive programs for maintaining lifelong oral health

The hospital emphasizes patient safety, communication, and individualized care across all procedures.

More information about Liv Hospital’s DENTISTRY services is available on the hospital’s official website.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized medical institution providing advanced healthcare across a wide range of specialties. The hospital integrates modern technology, clinical expertise, and patient-centered practices to deliver comprehensive medical and surgical care for local and international patients.

