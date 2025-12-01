DMR News

TJ Woodward Announces the Conscious Recovery Method A Transformative Approach to Addiction Treatment

Dec 1, 2025

A Holistic and Transformative Approach to Healing

The Conscious Recovery Method offers a fresh, holistic perspective on addiction, one that addresses the deep, often hidden causes of addictive behaviors. Rather than focusing solely on symptom management, this approach allows individuals to heal on a much deeper level—empowering them to create lasting change from the inside out. Since its introduction, the method has gained recognition across the recovery community, and has also been implemented in treatment centers nationwide since 2018.

By addressing the underlying emotional, psychological, and spiritual aspects of addiction, The Conscious Recovery Method promotes sustainable healing and personal transformation. This comprehensive approach offers a new way of looking at recovery, which is being embraced by both individuals and addiction treatment professionals alike.

TJ Woodward: A Visionary in Addiction Recovery

As the creator of The Conscious Recovery Method, TJ Woodward is widely regarded as a thought leader in the fields of addiction treatment and spiritual growth. As an Agape ordained minister and the founding minister of Agape Bay Area in Oakland, Woodward integrates his expertise in modern psychology, spiritual principles, and compassionate awareness into his recovery work.

Woodward’s approach has resonated with many prominent voices in the addiction recovery space. He has been featured alongside notable figures such as Brené Brown, Dr. Gabor Maté, and Marianne Williamson, and is regularly sought after as a speaker and trainer for both individuals and treatment professionals. His unique blend of spiritual depth and practical recovery tools has set him apart as a leader in the field.

Books and Curriculum: Empowering Personal and Professional Transformation

TJ Woodward is also a bestselling author, having written Conscious Being: Awakening to Your True Nature, Conscious Recovery: A Fresh Perspective on Addiction, and Conscious Creation: 5 Steps to Embracing the Life of Your Dreams. These books, along with their accompanying workbooks and curriculum, have been widely adopted by addiction recovery programs across the world. Through his writing, Woodward empowers individuals to not only break free from addiction but also to live a more authentic and fulfilling life.

Real-World Impact: Testimonials from Clinicians

The Conscious Recovery Method has already made a significant impact in the field, with numerous treatment professionals praising the approach for its effectiveness and transformative potential. Jen Carvalho, a behavioral health leader trained in The Conscious Recovery Method, shares, “Our clinicians who were trained by TJ are incredibly enthusiastic about the method, and now the rest of our team is eager to learn more. It’s been a game-changer in our work with clients.”

Other industry professionals have echoed similar sentiments. Pema White, a clinician trained by Woodward, commented, “TJ’s wisdom and guidance have given our team much-needed clarity. We now feel more confident in our next steps with clients, and the results speak for themselves.” Chris Davidson, another clinical professional, shared, “TJ has an incredible ability to distill complex ideas into practical, actionable strategies. This is better than what I learned in my graduate program.”

About TJ Woodward

TJ Woodward is a bestselling author, inspirational speaker, and an internationally recognized recovery expert. As the creator of The Conscious Recovery Method, he has helped countless individuals find healing and transformation. His work has been featured alongside some of the most respected thought leaders in the world, including Brené Brown, Dr. Gabor Maté, and Marianne Williamson. Woodward’s innovative approach to addiction recovery and spiritual transformation continues to impact lives and shift the conversation around healing and transformation.

For more information, visit TJ Woodward’s website.

