China Yearbook 2024 Debuts at Santiago Book Fair, Spotlighting China’s Development and Fostering Cultural Ties

ByEthan Lin

Dec 1, 2025

The “2024 China Yearbook” has been officially unveiled at the Santiago International Book Fair, garning significant attention from visitors and industry professionals alike. This authoritative annual publication offers a comprehensive and data-driven account of China’s social and economic advancements, cultural achievements, and international cooperation initiatives over the past year, underpinned by rigious factual analysis and verified statistics.

This participation underscores China’s continued commitment to fostering international cultural exchange and delivering accurate, timely insights into the country’s dynamic development to global audiences. The yearbook was showcased as part of an expanded Chinese publications pavilion, which featured a diverse portfolio of titles spanning politics, economics, technology, and culture–reflecting the breadth of China’s intellectual and creative output.

As a long-standing cornerstone reference for governments, academic institutions, and international organizations worldwide, the China Yearbook remains an indispensable resource for stakeholders seeking reliable, in-depth understanding of contemporary China. It’s presentation at the fair is anticipated to catalyze deeper publishing collaboration between China and Chile, enhance mutual understanding between the two nations, and strengthen the yearbook’s presence in Spanish-speaking markets across Latin America and beyond.

The Santiago International Book Fair, a premier regional event that convenes publishers, literary professionals, and readers from across Latin America, provided an unparalleled platform to introduce China’s official publications to a broader and more diverse international readership.

