URBANAND’s Pure Perfection Cream gains 5,000 TikTok reviews, redefining sensitive-skin care in the U.S.

URBANAND’s Pure Perfection Cream has gained viral traction across TikTok, surpassing 5,000 authentic user reviews since its debut on TikTok Shop U.S. Recognized as one of the rising names in K-beauty, URBANAND is redefining sensitive-skin care through empathy-driven storytelling and dermatologist-tested formulations that deeply resonate with consumers.

The cream’s story began with a researcher’s mission to comfort his daughter, who suffered from atopic skin. Driven by a wish to help her sleep peacefully even for one night, he developed a barrier-repair formula focused on true comfort for sensitive skin. That heartfelt pursuit became the foundation of URBANAND’s Pure Perfection Cream.

Model Lana, known for her work under bright studio lights and frequent makeup wear, joined URBANAND early in the product’s development. She personally tested multiple prototypes and shared insights into what sensitive skin truly needs. The result is a lightweight, fast-absorbing vegan cream that provides deep hydration and long-lasting comfort without irritation.

“I just want people with painful skin to feel a bit more comfortable,” said Lana, the brand’s first model and first customer.

Rather than relying on traditional advertising, URBANAND has focused on amplifying genuine user stories. On TikTok, both creators and consumers have described the cream as “hydrating inside, matte outside,” “the only cream I trust when my skin gets reactive,” and “the best prep for smooth makeup the next morning.” These authentic experiences have fueled the brand’s growing credibility in the U.S. skincare market.

As the conversation around sensitive-skin care expands, URBANAND’s community-driven approach shows how empathy and authenticity can build trust faster than any campaign. U.S. consumers continue to discover the product through the brand’s TikTok Shop, while more details about URBANAND and its full product lineup are available on the official URBANAND website .