South Korean Police Arrest Four Over Hacking of 120,000 Home Cameras for Exploitative Videos

Police Detail Large-Scale IP Camera Breaches

South Korean authorities have arrested four people accused of hacking more than 120,000 home and business video cameras and using the captured footage to create sexually exploitative content for an overseas website. Police said on Sunday that the suspects exploited vulnerabilities in Internet Protocol (IP) cameras, including simple or default passwords, to gain access to devices installed in locations such as private homes, karaoke rooms, a Pilates studio and a gynaecologist’s clinic.

Scope of the Alleged Offences

A statement from the National Police Agency said the four suspects acted independently and did not conspire with one another. One suspect allegedly hacked 63,000 cameras and created 545 exploitative videos, which he sold for 35 million won ($12,235; £9,250) in virtual assets. Another is accused of hacking 70,000 cameras and selling 648 videos for 18 million won. According to police, the two individuals were responsible for about 62% of the videos posted on a website that distributed hacked IP camera footage over the past year.

Police have moved to block and shut down the website and are coordinating with foreign agencies to investigate its operator. Officers have also arrested three people suspected of buying and viewing the illicit material.

Victim Support and Ongoing Investigations

Park Woo-hyun, a cyber investigation chief at the National Police Agency, said IP camera hacking and illegal filming cause significant harm, adding that investigations would continue with intensity. Park also noted that viewing or possessing illegally filmed videos is a criminal offence.

Authorities have visited or notified victims at 58 sites, offering guidance on password changes and support to delete or block content. Officials are continuing efforts to identify additional victims who may have been affected.

Security Guidance for Camera Owners

The National Police Agency urged individuals and businesses using IP cameras to remain vigilant and to change access passwords immediately and regularly. The agency emphasised that proactive password management is critical to reducing the risk of similar breaches.

