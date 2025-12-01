DMR News

James Cameron Calls Generative AI ‘Horrifying’ in New Interview

Dec 1, 2025

Director Explains Difference Between Performance Capture and AI Tools
James Cameron, known for using advanced visual effects technology in films such as the “Avatar” series, said he finds generative AI “horrifying” despite his reputation for pushing technical boundaries. In a CBS Sunday Morning interview linked to the upcoming release of “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Cameron addressed long-standing assumptions that performance capture resembles generative AI. He said the comparison is inaccurate, describing performance capture as “the opposite.”

Cameron Defends Actor-Led Process Behind ‘Avatar’ Films
Cameron said many people believed digital effects work meant actors were being replaced. He argued that detailed examination of the process shows it centres on the actor’s performance rather than automation. The CBS segment included footage of the “Avatar” cast filming underwater scenes inside a 250,000-gallon tank to illustrate how physical performance still drives the final result.

Concerns About AI-Generated Characters and Performances
Cameron contrasted this approach with generative AI tools, saying they can fabricate characters, actors, and performances from text prompts. He said this ability to build entire portrayals “from scratch” is the reason he views generative AI as “horrifying,” adding that it represents the opposite of what his production methods aim to achieve.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

