Medical Membranes Market Projected to Reach $6.66 Billion by 2030

Market Growth Forecast Through 2030

The medical membranes market is expected to reach $6.66 billion by 2030, according to MarketsandMarkets, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.1%. The report attributes the expansion to several health and demographic factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease, growth in the ageing population, increasing diabetes cases, and a higher number of patients with end-stage renal disease.

Drivers Across Treatment and Therapeutic Applications

MarketsandMarkets said that areas such as drug delivery, tissue regeneration, and sterile filtration continue to show strong momentum. The broader shift toward single-use systems, introduced to reduce infection risk, is also contributing to demand for advanced medical membrane products.

Impact of Material Advancements

The report noted that recent developments in membrane materials—such as polysulfone, polyethersulfone, and mixed-matrix membranes—are improving treatment processes. These materials offer higher flux and antifouling properties, which the report said support more efficient procedures and improved patient outcomes.

