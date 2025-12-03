Discord Enables In-Platform Purchases of Game Items Ahead of Possible IPO

Discord has introduced new commerce features that allow users to buy digital in-game items directly within the platform, a move that coincides with preparations for a potential initial public offering and opens new revenue channels for both the company and game developers.

In-platform purchases and gifting tools introduced

Announced on Tuesday, the new features let users purchase digital game items without leaving Discord. Users can also create wishlists for in-game items and send those items as gifts through direct messages.

The platform said the additions are designed to improve the gaming experience while also creating additional monetization options. By letting developers sell digital goods directly on Discord, the company allows them to reach users beyond their own game environments and community platforms.

First rollout launches with Marvel Rivals

The first implementation of the new commerce system is being rolled out in partnership with the video game Marvel Rivals. The game now has a dedicated store page inside its official Discord server.

Marvel Rivals was selected as the launch partner after recording 10 million players within 72 hours of its release last year, generating more than $100 million in revenue during its first month, and building a Discord community of more than 4 million members.

Players can now browse and purchase items such as bundles, costumes, emotes, and emojis directly from the Marvel Rivals server.

Wishlist and gifting features added

Users are able to create public wishlists that friends can view and use to purchase items as gifts. In-game items can also be sent directly through private messages, allowing users to buy gifts for others even if they do not play Marvel Rivals themselves.

Regional and platform availability

The in-platform shop currently accepts U.S. currency and is limited to Discord’s desktop app. It is available to users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Oceania. Discord said it is considering adding support for additional regions in the future.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.