YouTube Launches First-Ever Recap for Main Video Platform

YouTube has launched its first dedicated year-end Recap for videos watched on its main platform, expanding beyond its existing YouTube Music summaries to give users a personalized overview of their viewing activity for the year.

Personalized viewing summaries and personality categories

YouTube Recap includes up to 12 personalized cards that highlight a user’s most-watched channels, key interests, shifts in viewing behavior, and a personality-type classification based on viewing preferences.

Among the personality types shown in the Recap are “Skill Builder,” assigned to users who frequently watch content focused on learning and development, and “Sunshiners,” which refers to viewers drawn to content centered on positivity. “Trailblazers” are defined as those who watch content described as original and norm-challenging. Other categories include the “Wonder Seeker,” the “Connector,” and the “Dreamer,” among others.

Users can also view their top artists and songs within the Recap. More detailed music-related data remains available through the YouTube Music Recap, which began rolling out last week.

Availability and rollout

The new Recap feature is available starting today for users in North America, with a global rollout scheduled to follow later this week. Users can access their Recap directly from the YouTube homepage or via the “You” tab. The feature is supported on both mobile devices and desktop platforms.

YouTube said the feature was developed in response to user requests and that more than 50 concept tests were conducted before finalizing the product.

Annual trend charts released alongside Recap

Alongside the launch of YouTube Recap, the company published its annual trend charts highlighting the most popular creators, podcasts, and songs of the year.

MrBeast secured the top creator position for the sixth consecutive year. “The Joe Rogan Experience” ranked as the most popular podcast. The top song ranking went to “Die with a Smile” by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.

Competition among year-end recap features

The release of YouTube Recap coincided with the launch of Apple Music’s Replay and Amazon Music’s 2025 Delivered. Spotify has not yet released its Wrapped feature for the year, indicating that other platforms are moving earlier to capture social media attention around end-of-year content sharing.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.