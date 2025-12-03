Liv Hospital Expands Gynecology Services with Comprehensive Women’s Health and Advanced Diagnostic Care

Liv Hospital today announced the expansion of its gynecology services, offering a full spectrum of preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic care designed to support women’s health at every stage of life. The enhanced program integrates modern medical technologies with a multidisciplinary approach to address reproductive health, menstrual disorders, cancer screening, hormonal conditions, and gynecologic surgery.

Gynecology focuses on the health of the female reproductive system—including the uterus, cervix, ovaries, fallopian tubes, vagina, and breasts. While the specialty often overlaps with obstetrics, gynecology specifically addresses non-pregnancy-related medical needs, from preventive care to complex surgical interventions.

Core Areas of Gynecologic Expertise

Liv Hospital’s gynecologists provide comprehensive care in key areas such as:

Preventive Health

Routine exams

Pap smears and HPV screening

Mammography and breast evaluation

Early detection of cancers and pre-cancerous changes

Reproductive Health and Family Planning

Contraception counseling and fertility assessments

Management of infertility in collaboration with reproductive endocrinology specialists

Menstrual and Hormonal Disorders

Evaluation of irregular cycles, heavy bleeding, PMS, and pelvic pain

Treatment of hormone-related symptoms and endocrine issues

Sexual Health

Diagnosis and treatment of sexual dysfunction and infections

Patient education on safe sexual practices

Menopause Management

Hormone therapy and symptom relief

Guidance on bone density, cardiovascular risks, and long-term wellness

Common Gynecological Conditions Treated

Liv Hospital’s gynecology team is experienced in diagnosing and managing conditions, including:

Endometriosis

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

Uterine fibroids

Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID)

Ovarian cysts

Vaginal and cervical infections

These conditions vary widely in severity and presentation, requiring personalized evaluation and care tailored to each patient’s needs and life stage.

Advanced Diagnostics and Modern Treatment Options

Liv Hospital utilizes state-of-the-art diagnostics and therapeutic technologies, including:

Ultrasound, MRI, and CT imaging

Colposcopy for cervical evaluation

Laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgery

Hormone therapies for reproductive and menopausal health

Genetic screening for inherited cancer syndromes

Minimally invasive procedures for fibroids, cysts, and endometriosis

Care plans are frequently developed in coordination with specialists in endocrinology, oncology, fertility medicine, nutrition, and psychology to ensure comprehensive support.

Liv Hospital’s Gynecology Program

The GYNECOLOGY department at Liv Hospital provides:

Preventive care and routine screening

Management of acute and chronic gynecologic conditions

Access to infertility evaluation and reproductive endocrinology

Minimally invasive and robotic surgical procedures

Multidisciplinary cancer management for gynecologic tumors

Counseling, education, and long-term follow-up

Liv Hospital’s patient-centered approach emphasizes comfort, privacy, and clear communication, supporting women through every stage of their health journey.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized medical center offering advanced healthcare services across numerous specialties. Combining modern clinical technologies with a multidisciplinary, patient-focused model, Liv Hospital delivers comprehensive care to women, families, and international patients seeking high-quality medical solutions.