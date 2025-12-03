Liv Hospital Expands Gynecology Services with Comprehensive Women’s Health and Advanced Diagnostic Care

Liv Hospital today announced the expansion of its gynecology services, offering a full spectrum of preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic care designed to support women’s health at every stage of life. The enhanced program integrates modern medical technologies with a multidisciplinary approach to address reproductive health, menstrual disorders, cancer screening, hormonal conditions, and gynecologic surgery.
Gynecology focuses on the health of the female reproductive system—including the uterus, cervix, ovaries, fallopian tubes, vagina, and breasts. While the specialty often overlaps with obstetrics, gynecology specifically addresses non-pregnancy-related medical needs, from preventive care to complex surgical interventions.
Core Areas of Gynecologic Expertise
Liv Hospital’s gynecologists provide comprehensive care in key areas such as:
Preventive Health
- Routine exams
- Pap smears and HPV screening
- Mammography and breast evaluation
- Early detection of cancers and pre-cancerous changes
Reproductive Health and Family Planning
- Contraception counseling and fertility assessments
- Management of infertility in collaboration with reproductive endocrinology specialists
Menstrual and Hormonal Disorders
- Evaluation of irregular cycles, heavy bleeding, PMS, and pelvic pain
- Treatment of hormone-related symptoms and endocrine issues
Sexual Health
- Diagnosis and treatment of sexual dysfunction and infections
- Patient education on safe sexual practices
Menopause Management
- Hormone therapy and symptom relief
- Guidance on bone density, cardiovascular risks, and long-term wellness
Common Gynecological Conditions Treated
Liv Hospital’s gynecology team is experienced in diagnosing and managing conditions, including:
- Endometriosis
- Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)
- Uterine fibroids
- Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID)
- Ovarian cysts
- Vaginal and cervical infections
These conditions vary widely in severity and presentation, requiring personalized evaluation and care tailored to each patient’s needs and life stage.
Advanced Diagnostics and Modern Treatment Options
Liv Hospital utilizes state-of-the-art diagnostics and therapeutic technologies, including:
- Ultrasound, MRI, and CT imaging
Colposcopy for cervical evaluation
- Laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgery
- Hormone therapies for reproductive and menopausal health
- Genetic screening for inherited cancer syndromes
- Minimally invasive procedures for fibroids, cysts, and endometriosis
Care plans are frequently developed in coordination with specialists in endocrinology, oncology, fertility medicine, nutrition, and psychology to ensure comprehensive support.
Liv Hospital’s Gynecology Program
The GYNECOLOGY department at Liv Hospital provides:
- Preventive care and routine screening
- Management of acute and chronic gynecologic conditions
- Access to infertility evaluation and reproductive endocrinology
- Minimally invasive and robotic surgical procedures
- Multidisciplinary cancer management for gynecologic tumors
- Counseling, education, and long-term follow-up
Liv Hospital’s patient-centered approach emphasizes comfort, privacy, and clear communication, supporting women through every stage of their health journey.
About Liv Hospital
Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized medical center offering advanced healthcare services across numerous specialties. Combining modern clinical technologies with a multidisciplinary, patient-focused model, Liv Hospital delivers comprehensive care to women, families, and international patients seeking high-quality medical solutions.