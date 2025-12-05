Cast Iron Radiator Centre Celebrates 40 Years In Business

The Cast Iron Radiator Centre has officially marked its 40th anniversary, celebrating four decades of high-quality craftsmanship and commitment to preserving architectural heritage. The team has looked back over the company’s long past, which began in 1985 as a demolition business, but has since grown into one of the UK’s leading providers of high-quality cast iron radiators, valves, and accessories, supplying homes and businesses across the UK and Europe.

Originally a demolition business that was once responsible for clearing out and knocking down a wide range of buildings, including heritage properties, the team soon found that there was just as much demand for many of the architectural features found on their work sites, including fireplaces and decorative iron. Recognising these pieces as too vulnerable to be lost amongst the rubble, they formed their own architectural salvage yard, which remains an operational arm of the business to this day, and is a proud member of Salvo, the UK’s trusted network for ethical architectural reclamation.

As the team continued to work as both a demolition company and a reclamation yard, they sold original reclaimed and iron radiators, before recognising that the demand for such pieces was often outpaced by the supply, which was unreliable and often only provided radiators that were oversized or in awkward dimensions and not as well-suited to modern home setups.

In order to provide for the range of customers who wanted the look of vintage radiators, but with the reassurance of modern plumbing connections and guarantees that the radiators would stand the test of time, the company made the pivotal decision in 2005 to partner with a supplier capable of producing radiators using traditional sand-casting methods. This led to the release of their first range of newly produced cast iron radiators, which proved to be a hit. In 2010, the company moved from selling its first cast-iron radiators through online marketplaces and created the Cast Iron Radiator Centre website that now serves as a trusted destination for homeowners, interior designers, and restoration specialists.

Today, the Cast Iron Radiator Centre is one of the UK’s leading suppliers of cast iron radiators, cast iron radiator valves and accessories. Based in the heart of the Midlands, they supply attractively designed, fully tested cast iron radiators to homes and businesses across the UK and Europe. The team combines traditional craftsmanship with smart sourcing to bring their customers authentic cast iron radiators at unbeatable prices.

