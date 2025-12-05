Rory Everitt Design Expands Interior Design Services Across Eugene and Southern Willamette Valley

Interior designer Rory Everitt, founder of Rory Everitt Design, has quickly gained recognition as one of Oregon’s top emerging talents in the interior design field. Known for his sophisticated approach to residential and restaurant projects, Everitt’s designs are characterized by a blend of functionality, elegance, and a deep respect for both nature and artistic expression. With more than 20 completed projects in his first 12 months, Everitt’s firm has firmly established itself as a leading name in Eugene and the surrounding Southern Willamette Valley.

Rory Everitt’s extensive background is key to his innovative design approach. Before founding his interior design firm, Everitt worked in high-level roles, including as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company and a software application designer at Adobe, SheerID, and Houzz. His engineering degree from Stanford University and 15 years in the technology sector, focusing on customer research, interaction design, and project management, have all influenced his design philosophy. This background provides a solid foundation for creating spaces that are both intuitive and functional.

“Interior design is about more than aesthetics and pretty photos. It’s about creating spaces that work for the people who live in them. Each project is a unique opportunity to solve problems creatively and beautifully,” Everitt said. “I’m honored to bring my vision to life in Eugene, and I look forward to collaborating with local clients, contractors, and architects to create spaces that enhance everyday living.”

Rory’s Approach: Combining Function with Elegance

Everitt’s design process is influenced by both historical architecture and modern design elements. His philosophy focuses on creating practical floor plans that cater to the needs of his clients while offering timeless style and sophistication. Whether he’s designing a modest home office or overseeing a full renovation of a luxury home, Everitt consistently delivers spaces that reflect his clients’ personalities while ensuring that form and function coexist seamlessly.

Everitt’s affinity for nature is woven into his design choices, from the inclusion of organic materials like wood to subtle nods to the natural world, such as leaf motifs in tile work. This connection to the outdoors has found a home in many of his projects, including residential spaces that incorporate natural light and carefully chosen materials to create warm, welcoming environments.

Additionally, Everitt’s work often features fine art, personal collections, and travel mementos, allowing clients’ stories and experiences to shine through in their living or working spaces. “Art and personal items tell the story of a space and its inhabitants,” he said. “My favorite compliment is when the homeowner declares that their home transformation seems like a natural extension of themselves. Like, for the first time, they truly feel at home.”

A Rising Star in Oregon’s Interior Design Scene

Since launching his design firm, Rory Everitt Design has worked on a variety of projects, from full-scale renovations to custom furnishings. One standout example is the recent renovation of the Domek Restaurant in Eugene, which has been recognized as one of his most compelling commercial design projects. The project demonstrates Everitt’s expertise in transforming spaces to reflect a unique atmosphere and functionality that aligns with the business’s identity.

In his first year, Everitt has already become a sought-after designer in the region, and he is poised for continued success as he expands his portfolio. His ability to guide clients through complex remodeling processes has made him a trusted partner for both residential and commercial clients alike.

“The ability to collaborate with clients, contractors, and architects is essential for bringing any project to life. Every space I design is a team effort, and I’m grateful for the strong partnerships I’ve built within the community,” Everitt explained.

Recent Recognition: Best Interior Designer in Eugene, Oregon of 2025

In a significant milestone, Rory Everitt has been named Best Interior Designer in Eugene, Oregon of 2025 by the prestigious Evergreen Awards. This esteemed recognition underscores his exceptional talent and commitment to transforming spaces with a perfect balance of elegance, creativity, and functionality. The award highlights Everitt’s innovative approach and his ability to create highly personalized, beautiful environments that meet the functional needs of his clients. As the interior design community in Eugene continues to grow, Everitt’s distinction as a top-tier designer cements his role as one of the region’s most influential talents in the field.

Building a New Legacy in the Pacific Northwest

Everitt’s background in both creative and analytical fields provides a foundation for his innovative approach to interior design. From his technical understanding of engineering to his experience designing user interfaces for digital platforms, Everitt’s work combines logic with creativity, resulting in designs that are both practical and beautiful.

Everitt’s commitment to craftsmanship and client satisfaction is evident in every project. The firm’s mission is to design functional, beautiful, and well-crafted spaces that bring satisfaction and joy to clients. By offering a wide range of services from residential decoration to large-scale commercial renovations, Everitt ensures that his designs are tailored to the unique needs of each client.

As a lifelong learner, Everitt continues to evolve his design skills, drawing inspiration from various sources including history, nature, and travel. His latest project, the design and construction of a chicken coop and aviary for his family’s garden, showcases his personal commitment to craftsmanship and his love of integrating functional designs into everyday life.

About Rory Everitt Design

Rory Everitt Design is an interior design firm based in Eugene, Oregon, specializing in residential and restaurant projects. Founded by Rory Everitt, the firm has gained recognition for its sophisticated approach to design, which combines practicality with timeless style. From luxury home renovations to unique restaurant atmospheres, Rory Everitt Design is dedicated to creating spaces that enhance the lifestyles of its clients while reflecting their personal tastes and stories.

