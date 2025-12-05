LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe Establishes Distribution in Poland, Meeting Demands for EN1004-certified Towers

Stróża, near Kraków – LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe, the newly appointed Polish distributor for LEWIS Access, a leading UK manufacturer of aluminium scaffold towers, today announced its formal entry into the Polish market. This strategic move establishes a local distribution base to supply EN1004-certified mobile scaffolding to Polish businesses across the construction, renovation, and maintenance sectors.

The decision to launch in Poland reflects a recognition of the growing market requirement for high-specification work-at-height equipment that balances quality and value. The offering is particularly pertinent given the return of many skilled Polish construction professionals from the UK, who seek tools and equipment aligned with the safety and performance standards they are accustomed to. LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe provide products renowned for their robust design and durability.

“The introduction of the LEWIS brand to Poland is a strategic commitment to elevating safety standards and providing greater choice for Polish people,” stated Nicholas Holmes, Managing Director of LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe. “We understand that professionals, whether they are running an established firm or starting a new venture after returning from abroad, require reliable, compliant equipment at great prices. By maintaining the integrity of the LEWIS brand, which is recognised for quality, and adapting it locally as LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe (Aluminium Scaffolding), we aim to meet these expectations by offering highly durable, EN1004-certified towers.”

Key Details of the Distribution Launch:

positioning the product as a high-quality, durable option that provides a strong return on investment compared to other European premium brands. Logistics Hub: the warehouse and distribution centre is operational in Stróża near Kraków, allowing for efficient national logistics and timely supply.

The establishment of this local distribution presence is focused on improving equipment accessibility across the country.

Nicholas Holmes added, “Our priority is to respond to customer enquiries and to deliver our products faster than other established brands in the market.”

The distributor invites decision-makers to arrange a viewing at its distribution centre to see firsthand, before making a purchase, the extent to which these towers are over-engineered, despite a generous 30-day refund policy and 5-year warranty.

For more information regarding LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe and the availability of their scaffolding towers in Poland, please visit: https://rusztowanie-aluminiowe.pl.

Stróża 1098

Pcim

32-431

Poland