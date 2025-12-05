DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe Establishes Distribution in Poland, Meeting Demands for EN1004-certified Towers

ByEthan Lin

Dec 5, 2025

Stróża, near Kraków LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe, the newly appointed Polish distributor for LEWIS Access, a leading UK manufacturer of aluminium scaffold towers, today announced its formal entry into the Polish market. This strategic move establishes a local distribution base to supply EN1004-certified mobile scaffolding to Polish businesses across the construction, renovation, and maintenance sectors.

The decision to launch in Poland reflects a recognition of the growing market requirement for high-specification work-at-height equipment that balances quality and value. The offering is particularly pertinent given the return of many skilled Polish construction professionals from the UK, who seek tools and equipment aligned with the safety and performance standards they are accustomed to. LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe provide products renowned for their robust design and durability.

“The introduction of the LEWIS brand to Poland is a strategic commitment to elevating safety standards and providing greater choice for Polish people,” stated Nicholas Holmes, Managing Director of LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe. “We understand that professionals, whether they are running an established firm or starting a new venture after returning from abroad, require reliable, compliant equipment at great prices. By maintaining the integrity of the LEWIS brand, which is recognised for quality, and adapting it locally as LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe (Aluminium Scaffolding), we aim to meet these expectations by offering highly durable, EN1004-certified towers.”

Key Details of the Distribution Launch:

  • Market Focus: targeting a broad spectrum of Polish trades—from large building contractors to maintenance and specialised installers—all prioritising safety and efficiency.
  • Product Compliance: towers meet the stringent European EN1004 standard, emphasising commitment to regulatory safety requirements.
  • Value Proposition: positioning the product as a high-quality, durable option that provides a strong return on investment compared to other European premium brands.
  • Logistics Hub: the warehouse and distribution centre is operational in Stróża near Kraków, allowing for efficient national logistics and timely supply.

The establishment of this local distribution presence is focused on improving equipment accessibility across the country.

Nicholas Holmes added, “Our priority is to respond to customer enquiries and to deliver our products faster than other established brands in the market.”

The distributor invites decision-makers to arrange a viewing at its distribution centre to see firsthand, before making a purchase, the extent to which these towers are over-engineered, despite a generous 30-day refund policy and 5-year warranty.

For more information regarding LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe and the availability of their scaffolding towers in Poland, please visit: https://rusztowanie-aluminiowe.pl.

Stróża 1098
Pcim
32-431
Poland

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Musk Says Latest Tesla Software Update Allows Texting While Driving
Dec 5, 2025 Jolyen
Anthropic CEO Addresses AI Bubble Concerns and Warns of Aggressive Risk-Taking
Dec 5, 2025 Jolyen
Apple Announces Retirement of General Counsel Kate Adams and Policy Chief Lisa Jackson
Dec 5, 2025 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801