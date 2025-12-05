Agnes AI Launches AI-Native Filters to Redefine Creative Expression in Real-Time Conversations

Agnes AI, a Singapore-based AI platform, today announced the launch of AI-Native Filters, a breakthrough feature that transforms photos and conversations into unique creative content within seconds. The feature marks a significant milestone for the rapidly growing platform, which has amassed over 3 million registered users and 200,000 daily active users since launching in July 2025.

AI-Native Filters represent a fundamental shift in how users express themselves within social and productivity environments. Unlike traditional filters that apply identical effects to all users, these AI-powered creative templates generate entirely new images or short videos from a single upload, ensuring each creation is unique. Built directly into Agnes’s Group Chat functionality, Filters enable friends to send AI-generated clips, remix each other’s creations, and share moments without switching between applications.

“Most social apps make sharing easy but not meaningful,” said Bruce Yang, Founder and CEO of Agnes AI. “Everyone uses the same filters, the same poses, the same templates. Agnes changes that by embedding real creativity directly into conversations, turning every exchange into an opportunity for authentic expression.”

The feature addresses a critical gap in existing social and productivity platforms. While most applications separate communication from creative tools, Agnes integrates them seamlessly. Users can move from group chats to AI-generated slides or creative content in a unified experience, transforming conversations into deliverables within minutes. This approach reflects Agnes’s broader philosophy: collaboration and creativity should feel natural, not like separate tasks.

A demonstration of the Filters feature in action is available here: https://youtu.be/Tr32-LJxDbw

Agnes AI’s platform now encompasses six core pillars that blend productivity, creativity, and communication. Group Chat provides real-time, AI-assisted discussions with automatic summarization and action item extraction. Beyond Filters, the platform includes AI Design capabilities for creating or editing photos from scratch, Quick Search for instant results across chats and documents, Slides with real-time collaboration, and a Research module supporting up to 100 AI agents for comprehensive reports.

The company has demonstrated remarkable market momentum since its launch. The platform currently ranks among the Top 10 productivity apps across Google Play in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and other Southeast Asian markets. On October 31, 2025, Agnes rose to the Top 9 overall app in its category on Google Play, cementing its position as a leading consumer AI platform in the region.

This growth has attracted significant investor confidence. Agnes is currently in the process of closing a multi-million-dollar funding round at a valuation exceeding USD 100 million. Additional funding is projected in the USD 300-500 million range, with proceeds allocated toward training a regional large language model and expansion into Latin America and the Middle East.

“Agnes was born from Singapore’s research strength,” Yang stated. “We want to demonstrate that world-class AI can be built right here and serve millions across the region and beyond. The success of AI-Native Filters validates our approach—users want creativity embedded naturally into their daily communication.”

Approximately half of Agnes’s current user base originates from Southeast Asia, reflecting strong regional adoption and positioning the platform as a Made in Singapore AI product gaining global recognition. The company’s focus on combining research precision with consumer appeal distinguishes it within the competitive productivity and social platforms landscape.

About Agnes AI

Founded by a Raffles Institution alumnus and National University of Singapore AI PhD, Agnes AI is a Singapore-based platform uniting real-time communication, creative generation, and productivity tools. Since launching in July 2025, Agnes has grown to over 3 million registered users globally, with particular strength in Southeast Asia. The company is dedicated to making collaboration, creativity, and communication seamless through AI-powered features integrated into a single unified experience. The team could feature members from top universities such as Stanford, MIT, Berkeley, and UT Austin.

