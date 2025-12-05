Lights Up Announces 20th Anniversary of Providing Custom Lighting Solutions Across Los Angeles & Orange County

Lights Up, a family-owned lighting company, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary of transforming homes and businesses across Los Angeles and Orange County. Since its inception, Lights Up has been dedicated to creating breathtaking lighting designs that not only brighten spaces but also bring joy, warmth, and celebration to its clients.

What began as a small venture in the beach cities has grown into a renowned name known for its artistic approach to lighting. Specializing in both holiday lighting and year-round custom lighting solutions, Lights Up has helped hundreds of families and businesses create beautiful environments, celebrate special occasions, and create lasting memories.

Our Mission: Beyond Lighting, Creating Lasting Memories

At Lights Up, we understand that lighting does more than illuminate a space; it sets the tone, creates ambiance, and brings people together. Our mission is not just to light up homes and businesses, but to bring warmth and magic to every moment. Whether it’s a festive holiday display or a stunning outdoor lighting installation, we aim to craft unforgettable experiences that enrich the lives of our clients and their communities.

“We’re not just in the business of lighting, we’re in the business of creating joy, connection, and beauty,” said Ben Kabbani, Founder of Lights Up. “Our goal is to make every lighting project an experience. From the first consultation to the final installation, we’re committed to delivering exceptional service and beautiful designs that exceed expectations.”

Why Choose Lights Up? A Family-First Approach with Artistic Vision

What sets Lights Up apart from typical lighting companies is its emphasis on personalized service and artistic vision. Rather than offering cookie-cutter solutions, we take a custom approach to every project. Our team works closely with each client to understand their unique vision and the specific characteristics of their home or business. We consider everything from architectural features to landscaping and design elements, ensuring the lighting installation is tailored to enhance the natural beauty of each space.

We use only premium-quality bulbs and fixtures, ensuring that every installation is not only visually stunning but also built to last. Our team members are highly trained and fully licensed, adhering to the highest safety standards, which means you can trust that your lighting project will be executed professionally and with care.

Creating Custom Lighting Designs with a Personal Touch

At Lights Up, no two lighting designs are alike. We specialize in creating customized lighting plans that reflect your personality and the unique features of your space. Whether illuminating intricate landscaping or highlighting the architectural details of your home, we ensure that every corner shines with purpose and beauty.

Our expertise in ambient lighting, accent lighting, and decorative lighting allows us to design visually dynamic and inviting spaces. We carefully select the appropriate lighting fixtures, bulbs, and placement to bring your vision to life. Throughout the process, our team works diligently to ensure that the final design not only meets but exceeds your expectations.

Giving Back: Lighting the Way for a Brighter Future

As a family-owned business, Lights Up is deeply committed to giving back to the community. In addition to providing outstanding lighting services, the company partners with local charities and organizations to support families in need, especially during the holiday season. A portion of proceeds from every project goes toward providing food, toys, and clothing for children in need, ensuring that every child has a brighter holiday season.

“At Lights Up, we believe that the true power of light goes beyond illuminating spaces, it can also light the way to a brighter future for others,” said Kabbani. “We’re proud to give back to our community, especially during the holidays, when light has the power to bring hope and happiness to families.”

Beyond the Holidays: Year-Round Lighting Services

While Lights Up is best known for its holiday lighting, the company’s services extend year-round. From illuminating walkways and gardens to creating beautiful lighting displays for special events, Lights Up offers a variety of custom solutions to enhance any outdoor or indoor space.

Our team is also dedicated to providing maintenance services, ensuring that your lighting installations remain as beautiful and functional as the day they were first installed. Whether you’re looking to light up your backyard, enhance the ambiance of a special gathering, or brighten up your business, Lights Up has the expertise and creativity to bring your ideas to life.

Join Us in Creating Beautiful Moments

As Lights Up celebrates its 20th anniversary, we invite you to join us in creating beautiful, unforgettable moments. Whether you’re preparing for the holidays or looking to add a little extra sparkle to your home year-round, we are here to make your vision a reality. Let us help you transform your space and create a lighting design that brings warmth, joy, and beauty to your home or business.

Contact Lights Up today to start planning your next lighting project, and together, let’s make your space shine brighter than ever.

About Lights Up

Founded by Ben Kabbani, Lights Up is a family-owned lighting company based in Los Angeles, CA, specializing in both holiday and year-round lighting solutions. With a focus on artistry, personalized service, and community involvement, Lights Up has helped transform homes and businesses across Los Angeles and Orange County for over 20 years. The company is known for its custom lighting designs, high-quality installations, and commitment to giving back to the community.

Media Contact

Ben Kabbani

Founder, Lights Up

Email: info@lightsuptoday.com

Website: www.lightsuptoday.com

Instagram: @LightsUpLighting

YouTube: Lights Up Today

Facebook: Lights Up Today