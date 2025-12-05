Curated Coaching & Counseling Announces 2025 Best Couples and Family Therapist Award for Founder

A Milestone Recognition in Therapeutic Excellence

Curated Coaching & Counseling announces that its founder, Diana Marcela Wile, LMFT, has been awarded the title of Best Couples and Family Therapist in Miami of 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights Diana’s ongoing contributions to the field of therapy and her commitment to supporting individuals, couples, and families through complex emotional and relational challenges. The award reflects her focus on providing grounded, research-informed care that integrates both traditional therapeutic approaches and holistic wellness perspectives.

The Evergreen Awards noted the impact of Diana’s work in helping clients navigate experiences such as divorce, co-parenting, trauma, anxiety, communication struggles, and identity-related pressures. Her approach remains centered on addressing emotional patterns and fostering long-term relational and personal growth.

Expanded Services Supporting Emotional and Relational Growth

Curated Coaching & Counseling recently expanded its services to include therapy, holistic wellness, virtual coaching, and consulting designed for individuals seeking flexible options for personal development and emotional clarity. The practice serves clients navigating life transitions, relational stressors, or long-standing emotional patterns. The expansion supports clients both locally and internationally, offering accessible care regardless of geographic location.

These offerings were developed as a response to increasing demand for therapy and wellness modalities that integrate emotional, relational, and mind-body perspectives. The practice provides individualized support, allowing clients to explore patterns of communication, family dynamics, and self-awareness in a structured, solution-focused environment.

A Distinctive Therapeutic Approach

Diana’s approach blends therapeutic training with experiential knowledge, creating a personalized style of care that focuses on understanding the interconnected nature of emotional, physical, and relational well-being. With a background in sales, cultural sensitivity, and holistic health coaching, Diana incorporates an integrative framework to help clients address behavioral patterns and internal responses that influence their personal and relational lives.

Her fluency in English and Spanish allows her to serve clients from diverse cultural backgrounds, providing an inclusive environment that encourages honest dialogue and emotional exploration. Diana’s emphasis on the mind-body connection is supported by her studies in human biology and wellness, offering clients a nuanced perspective on how stress, emotional cycles, and behavioral habits interact.

Supporting Complex Personal and Family Dynamics

Curated Coaching & Counseling works with a broad range of clients, including executives, entrepreneurs, families in transition, and individuals managing emotional dysregulation or past trauma. The practice supports those dealing with grief, anxiety, divorce, co-parenting challenges, or significant life transitions requiring clarity and grounded guidance.

Sessions are structured to help clients identify their patterns, strengthen emotional regulation, and build healthier communication skills. The focus remains on supporting long-term change rather than short-term solutions, encouraging clients to explore deeper emotional layers that shape their lived experiences.

Award Spotlight: Evergreen Awards Recognition

Best Couples and Family Therapist in Miami of 2025

The Evergreen Awards honored Diana with the 2025 Best Couples and Family Therapist in Miami distinction, recognizing her commitment to improving relational and emotional well-being within her community. The award reflects her ability to cultivate a therapeutic space where clients feel understood and supported in navigating sensitive personal experiences.

In announcing the award, the Evergreen Awards highlighted Diana’s unique ability to help clients recognize and transform emotional patterns that influence their relationships. Her emphasis on emotional attunement, cultural awareness, and holistic well-being has been central to the transformative impact of her work.

The recognition also underscores her role in guiding clients through complex life circumstances. Clients frequently share that her presence and approach offer a grounded, supportive environment that encourages deep self-reflection. Many note that her integrated therapeutic style has helped them gain clarity, improve relational communication, and build healthier internal and external boundaries.

Commitment to Research, Education, and Continued Growth

Diana is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in Couple and Family Therapy at Nova Southeastern University, further enhancing her ability to incorporate contemporary research and evidence-based practices into her sessions. Her academic work supports her mission to offer therapeutic guidance that is both informed by current scholarship and aligned with the lived realities of clients.

Her vision extends beyond one-on-one care. Diana aims to expand her influence through workshops, speaking engagements, and future educational offerings designed to make emotional wellness more accessible. Her long-term goal is to support individuals, couples, and families worldwide in cultivating healthier emotional frameworks.

Background on Curated Coaching & Counseling

Curated Coaching & Counseling was founded to offer a personalized therapeutic experience centered on emotional clarity, relational understanding, and holistic well-being. The practice integrates psychotherapy with health coaching principles, allowing clients to explore the deeper connections between mind, body, and behavior.

The practice provides both in-person and virtual services, supporting clients through individualized sessions tailored to their emotional, relational, and personal goals. By combining clinical training with lived experience, the practice offers a balanced approach that is informative, grounded, and accessible.

About Diana Marcela Wile

Diana Marcela Wile, LMFT, is a therapist focused on emotional and relational healing. Her clinical approach integrates therapeutic expertise, cultural sensitivity, and holistic wellness. Diana’s work centers on helping clients identify emotional patterns, navigate relational transitions, and build internal resilience. Her recognition by the Evergreen Awards underscores her influence within her community and her continued commitment to evolving as a clinician and educator.

