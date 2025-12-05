Jasmine B. Green Announces Release of The Complete Holistic Herbalism Series

Empowering Everyday Health: Jasmine B. Green’s The Complete Holistic Herbalism Series

Jasmine B. Green, a passionate advocate for holistic wellness, is proud to announce the release of her new book series, The Complete Holistic Herbalism Series. This comprehensive series offers a clear, step-by-step path to mastering herbalism and building personalized wellness routines using natural, sustainable methods.

Created for readers seeking practical alternatives and complements to conventional medicine, the series weaves together rigorous research and time-honored ancestral wisdom to foster a deeper connection with nature and holistic health.

Through her own journey of grief and healing, Jasmine blends practical herbal instruction with a warm, storytelling style that makes complex topics approachable, whether readers are just beginning or ready to deepen their herbal practice. Her mission is to help people reclaim their health and confidence by turning their homes into natural apothecaries.

From Personal Tragedy to Holistic Healing

The story behind Jasmine’s passion for herbalism is deeply personal. After losing her mother to preventable medical errors, she channeled her grief into a lifelong commitment to exploring the healing power of plants. This experience led her to earn certifications in nutrition and become a Registered Herbalist (RH) with the American Herbalists Guild.

As she continues her education in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Jasmine brings together ancient healing systems and modern scientific insight, offering a balanced and credible approach to plant medicine.

“I wanted to create something that empowered ordinary people to feel confident in their health again,” Jasmine says. “It’s not about choosing sides between conventional medicine and natural healing; it’s about building a bridge so people can understand their bodies, use simple herbal tools at home, and walk into any doctor’s office feeling informed instead of afraid.”

A Full Learning Path for Aspiring Herbalists

Unlike many herbalism books that cover only one narrow topic, The Complete Holistic Herbalism Series offers a structured learning path from beginner to confident home herbalist and wildcrafter. The four-book series lays strong foundations and then progresses into more advanced tincture-making, formulation, and wildcrafting techniques.

The first book introduces essential remedies and explains the science behind herbalism in clear, plain language. Later volumes invite readers to stretch their skills through quizzes, visual aids, practice prompts, and real-life applications.

“It’s not just about making herbal remedies; it’s about learning a new way of relating to the world around us,” Green explains.

Jasmine is already developing additional volumes to extend The Complete Holistic Herbalism Series, exploring more specialized topics and giving readers the opportunity to continue growing alongside her as their herbal knowledge deepens.

Ethical and Sustainable Practices at the Heart of Herbalism

A defining feature of the series is its commitment to ethical, sustainable practice. Jasmine emphasizes harvesting with respect, protecting ecosystems, and honoring Indigenous lineages and teachings. As an advocate for decolonizing herbalism, she encourages readers to approach wildcrafting and plant medicine with humility, mindfulness, and gratitude.

“My goal is to show that herbalism doesn’t have to be a ‘trend,’” she says. “It can be a lifelong, ethical practice that supports the planet and honors the wisdom of those who have come before us.”

Practical Wellness for Real, Busy Lives

Jasmine understands that many people juggle work, family, and countless responsibilities. That’s why The Complete Holistic Herbalism Series is designed to be practical and accessible whether readers live in a tiny apartment, a suburban home, or on acreage.

From simple kitchen remedies and low-cost tools to more advanced self-sufficient living practices, the series shows how anyone can integrate herbalism into daily life in realistic, sustainable ways.

“Herbalism is about empowerment, not perfection,” Jasmine emphasizes. “It’s not about having a pristine garden; it’s about learning how to turn your kitchen, backyard, or even a neighborhood park into a living pharmacy.”

A Growing Library of Holistic Living Books

The Complete Holistic Herbalism Series is part of a larger body of work focused on holistic, nature-centered living. In addition to this series and her earlier book Holistic Herbal Remedies and Natural Medicines for Common Ailments, Jasmine is actively developing additional book series that expand beyond herbalism into complementary areas of home wellness and natural living.

These upcoming series are designed to work hand in hand with The Complete Holistic Herbalism Series, giving readers a broader roadmap for building healthier, more resilient lives rooted in simple, earth-based practices.

About Jasmine B. Green

Jasmine B. Green is a Registered Herbalist (RH), author, and dedicated advocate for holistic health. After losing her mother to preventable medical errors, she turned to herbalism and natural healing as a way to heal herself and empower others to take a more active, informed role in their own wellness.

She is the author of Holistic Herbal Remedies and Natural Medicines for Common Ailments and The Complete Holistic Herbalism Series, with additional companion series in development that further explore herbalism and holistic living. Jasmine is currently pursuing advanced studies in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and continues to inspire others through her books, workshops, and community engagement.

Media Contact:

Jasmine B. Green

Registered Herbalist, Author

Email: greenbliss023@gmail.com

Website

