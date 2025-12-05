Scarlett the Pug Announces New Children’s Books Focused on Creativity and Kindness

Scarlett the Pug: Inspiring Young Minds with Creativity and Kindness

Scarlett the Pug is a joyful and heartwarming children’s publishing brand that brings joy to kids everywhere through fun, creative, and meaningful books. Created by Susan Yonke and her real-life pug, Scarlett, this brand stands out by offering a fresh, engaging approach to children’s literature. With a focus on promoting creativity, self-expression, and positive messages, Scarlett the Pug has quickly become a favorite for parents, teachers, and kids alike.

A Real Character with a Real Story

Unlike many children’s books featuring fictional characters, Scarlett the Pug has a real personality, and she’s based on a lovable pug who shares a unique bond with her owner. This connection is what makes Scarlett so special, kids immediately connect with her sweet, relatable expressions. Every book in the Scarlett the Pug series showcases adventures that bring Scarlett’s playful personality to life, making learning and creative expression feel personal, fun, and trustworthy.

“Scarlett isn’t just a character in a book; she’s a real, lovable pug with a big heart, and kids relate to her immediately. That’s what makes these books stand out,” says Susan Yonke, creative entrepreneur and the heart behind Scarlett the Pug.

Books Crafted with Love, Not Mass Production

Scarlett the Pug is a brand built on love, not a corporate machine. Unlike many mass-produced children’s books, each book from this brand is handcrafted by Susan and Scarlett. The duo transforms their everyday adventures into magical stories and activities that kids enjoy while learning. This personal touch is what makes Scarlett the Pug books so unique. Every story, coloring book, or activity is created with the intention of encouraging kids to explore their creativity, express themselves, and embrace positivity.

“The bond between Scarlett and I is at the core of our brand,” Susan continues. “Every book we publish is not just a product but a reflection of the love and joy we share in our everyday lives. It’s important to me that these books inspire kids to use their imagination and creativity.”

A Brand Focused on Positivity and Imagination





Scarlett the Pug promotes creativity over screen time, which is an essential value for parents and educators in today’s tech-driven world. The books are filled with positive messages that encourage kids to laugh, explore, and embrace their own creativity. Whether it’s through a coloring book, a story adventure, or an activity, Scarlett the Pug helps children develop confidence, curiosity, and a love for learning.

Parents and educators alike appreciate the simple yet profound impact that Scarlett the Pug books have on kids. For example, Laura M., a mother of a 7-year-old, shares her experience, saying, “My daughter absolutely adores the Scarlett the Pug coloring books! The illustrations are adorable, the scenes are creative, and the books keep her engaged for hours, without screens.”

As a teacher, Mrs. Bennett, an elementary school art teacher, adds, “The Scarlett the Pug series is a huge hit! The line art is clean and easy to color, the themes are uplifting, and the kids are always excited to see where Scarlett goes next. These books promote creativity, storytelling, and fine motor skills.”

Perfect for Gifting, Learning, and Fun

Scarlett the Pug books make wonderful gifts, whether it’s for birthdays, holidays, or just because. The books cover various themes, from big cities to holidays and cultural traditions, offering kids an opportunity to learn while having fun. These books aren’t just for individual reading; they’re perfect for families, classrooms, and any space where kids are encouraged to express themselves creatively.

Gift buyer Jordan P. says, “I bought the Scarlett the Pug coloring books as holiday gifts, and the reactions were priceless! Each book feels unique, from Los Angeles to New York to Hanukkah and Winter Wonderland. The artwork is charming, and Scarlett’s personality shines through every page. These books make wonderful gifts for kids who love animals, travel, and creativity.”

About Scarlett the Pug

Scarlett the Pug is a children’s publishing brand founded by Susan Yonke and her pug, Scarlett. The brand is dedicated to creating creative, fun, and meaningful books that inspire children to express themselves, learn, and grow. Scarlett the Pug books are designed to be safe, age-appropriate, and filled with positive messages that promote kindness, creativity, and self-expression. The brand focuses on offering affordable, relatable books for families, classrooms, and gifting needs.

For more information about Scarlett the Pug and to browse the books, visit Scarlett the Pug on Amazon

Media Contact:

Susan Yonke

Founder and Creative Entrepreneur, Scarlett the Pug

Email: missscarlettthepug@gmail.com

Instagram: @missscarlett.the.pug

Instagram: @scarlettsdoggybowtique

Pinterest: Scarlett the Pug

