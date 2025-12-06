Lily Lim Honored with Prestigious ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs Award and Best ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs in the US 2025

Lily Lim’s Journey to Success: ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs Award and Beyond

Cambodian Travel Partner and Cambodiajeep.com proudly announce that their founder, Ms. Lily Lim, has recently received two prestigious accolades in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the tourism sector. On November 21, 2025, she was honored with the ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs (AWEN) Outstanding Entrepreneur Award at the AWEN Gala in Phnom Penh. Just days later, on December 2, 2025, Lily was named Best ASEAN Women Entrepreneur in the US 2025 by Best of Best Review. These accolades celebrate her visionary leadership, dedication to sustainability, and her transformative impact on Cambodia’s tourism industry.

From Village Dreamer to Regional Leader: The Path to Success

Lily Lim’s journey from a rural village in Kampong Cham to becoming a trailblazer in the regional tourism sector is nothing short of inspirational. Growing up amidst the rice fields, her fascination with airplanes sparked a lifelong desire to explore the world. After moving to Phnom Penh, Lily pursued education in English, which opened the door to numerous opportunities. Her early career in travel began with a job at a local agency, where she quickly became a tour guide and learned the intricacies of the industry.

Her ambition led her to start her own company, Cambodian Travel Partner, along with Cambodiajeep.com. Today, these businesses offer travelers unique, personalized experiences of Cambodia’s cultural and natural beauty, with a strong focus on community engagement and sustainable tourism.

A Reluctant Nominee: How Lily Earned Her Recognition

Despite initial reluctance, Lily’s journey to receiving the AWEN Outstanding Entrepreneur Award was a testament to her perseverance and the support of those around her. After multiple invitations from Madam Sivlin, President of the Cambodian Association of Travel Agents (CATA), to participate in the Women Entrepreneur Award competition, Lily finally agreed. She presented her story to a distinguished panel, including the Minister of Women’s Affairs, and excelled in the competition, ultimately being selected to represent Cambodia at the ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs Gala.

The recognition at the AWEN Gala, held at the Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra, celebrated not only Lily’s achievements but also highlighted the significant role of women in driving regional economic growth.

A Visionary Leader in the Tourism Industry

Lily Lim’s ability to blend business acumen with a passion for Cambodia’s culture has made Cambodian Travel Partner a standout name in the tourism sector. Under her leadership, the company specializes in creating bespoke travel experiences, from temple tours to adventurous jeep rides, offering an authentic and deeply immersive Cambodian experience.

Her focus on sustainable tourism practices and community-centered travel ensures that local communities directly benefit from tourism, making her approach a model for responsible travel.

The Best ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs in the US 2025 Award

In addition to the AWEN recognition, Lily Lim was honored with the Best ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs in the US 2025 award, underscoring her influence in the global tourism industry. The award, presented by Best of Best Review, celebrates her exceptional leadership in promoting ASEAN tourism on the world stage. It recognizes her commitment to bridging cultural exchanges, promoting sustainable travel, and advancing the interests of the Cambodian tourism industry internationally.

A Bright Future for Cambodian Travel Partner

Looking ahead, the future for Cambodian Travel Partner is bright under Lily Lim’s leadership. With a focus on sustainability, community engagement, and customer satisfaction, her company is poised for continued growth and success. Lily’s recent accolades are a testament not only to her past achievements but also to the exciting future of Cambodia’s tourism industry.

Acknowledging the Support Team Behind the Success

While this recognition is a personal triumph for Lily Lim, she is quick to acknowledge the collective effort behind the success of Cambodian Travel Partner. She credits her husband, André, for his unwavering support, as well as her team of employees, guides, and drivers, who have been instrumental in delivering exceptional service and making every tour a memorable experience.

Inspiring Future Entrepreneurs

Lily Lim’s recognition as both the AWEN Outstanding Entrepreneur and the Best ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs in the US 2025 serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring female entrepreneurs across the ASEAN region. Her story demonstrates that with hard work, dedication, and a strong belief in one’s dreams, anything is possible.

As Cambodia’s tourism industry continues to grow, Lily’s journey serves as an example of what can be accomplished with vision and resilience, inspiring the next generation of women leaders in the business world.

About Cambodian Travel Partner and Cambodiajeep.com

Founded by Lily Lim and André Ruys, Cambodian Travel Partner is a premier provider of tailor-made travel experiences that delve into Cambodia’s culture, history, and natural beauty. The company is dedicated to creating bespoke journeys that provide travelers with an authentic and personalized exploration of the country. In addition to their custom tours, Cambodian Travel Partner operates Cambodiajeep.com, a unique service offering vintage Jeep tours to provide visitors with an unforgettable way to explore Cambodia.

