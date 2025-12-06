The Outdoor Explorers Launches to Provide High-Quality, Reliable Gear for Outdoor Adventurers

The Outdoor Explorers, a family-owned and operated business based in New Hampshire, is on a mission to help outdoor enthusiasts explore more with confidence, comfort, and reliable equipment. Founded by Kristen Lenox and her husband, Brian, a USMC veteran, The Outdoor Explorers offers a carefully curated selection of high-quality gear from trusted brands.

The company’s foundation rests on providing adventurers with top-tier products, items that the team would personally use on their own trips. The focus is not on offering a wide array of generic products, but on carefully selecting high-performance equipment that can withstand the rigors of real-world outdoor activities.

Curated Gear for Every Adventure

The Outdoor Explorers specializes in offering rugged, high-quality gear for activities such as overlanding, camping, and off-grid adventures. This includes a diverse selection of high-ticket items like rooftop tents, solar kits, awnings, kayaks, e-bikes, and outdoor living gear. Unlike larger retailers that carry a broad range of products, The Outdoor Explorers focuses on quality over quantity. Every product in their store is handpicked based on durability, reliability, and practicality, ensuring it holds up in real-world conditions.

By working directly with authorized U.S. distributors and manufacturers, The Outdoor Explorers guarantees access to authentic, brand-approved products. This partnership allows for faster delivery times, direct-from-warehouse shipping, and access to specialized gear that customers won’t find at big-box stores.

Customer-Centric Commitment

At The Outdoor Explorers, customer service is paramount. The team prides itself on providing real, human support to ensure that every customer’s experience is seamless. The company’s ethos emphasizes direct, personalized communication with customers. Unlike larger, faceless corporations, The Outdoor Explorers offers a level of customer care that is often absent from big-box retailers. Whether customers are seeking guidance on building rigs, choosing the best outdoor gear for their trips, or need assistance with any aspect of their purchase, The Outdoor Explorers is dedicated to helping every step of the way.

“We want to make sure that every customer feels confident and well-supported throughout their journey with us,” said Kristen Lenox, co-owner of The Outdoor Explorers. “When you call us or email us, you’re talking to real people, no chatbots or long waits on hold.”

A Family-Run Business with a Strong Military Legacy

Behind the scenes of The Outdoor Explorers is a strong family commitment. Kristen and Brian are deeply rooted in their military background, with Brian serving as a USMC veteran who has extensive experience in the outdoors. Their son, Jeremy, currently serves in the United States Marine Corps, and their youngest son, Kyle, is preparing for the U.S. Air Force. The family’s passion for adventure and serving their community is evident in every aspect of their business.

“We are not just a business; we are a family who genuinely cares about providing the best outdoor gear for our customers,” said Brian Lenox, co-owner of The Outdoor Explorers. “The gear we sell is equipment we trust and rely on during our own adventures, and we want our customers to feel the same confidence when they use it.”

Transparent and Honest Pricing

Transparency is one of the core principles that The Outdoor Explorers operates by. The company does not inflate prices or engage in deceptive pricing strategies. As authorized retailers, they are bound by the same Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MAP) policies as other retailers, ensuring that customers always pay fair and honest prices.

“We believe in keeping things straightforward and honest,” Kristen emphasized. “Our customers deserve transparency, and we’re here to provide it, whether that’s with our pricing or how we do business.”

The Future of The Outdoor Explorers

Although The Outdoor Explorers is a relatively new player in the outdoor gear space, its commitment to quality products and exceptional customer service is already making waves. The team is dedicated to expanding their offerings while maintaining the high standards that their customers have come to expect.

For more information, or to explore their product offerings, visit The Outdoor Explorers .

About The Outdoor Explorers

The Outdoor Explorers is a family-owned business based in New Hampshire, USA. Founded by Kristen Lenox and her husband Brian, a USMC veteran, the company specializes in providing high-quality, reliable outdoor gear for overlanding, camping, and off-grid adventures. The company works directly with U.S. distributors and manufacturers to offer authentic products with fast delivery and honest pricing. The Outdoor Explorers is committed to delivering personalized customer service and helping adventurers confidently explore the great outdoors.

Media Contact



Kristen Lenox

Co-Owner, The Outdoor Explorers

Email: info@theoutdoorexplorers.com

Website: www.theoutdoorexplorers.com

Facebook: The Outdoor Explorers

Instagram: @outdoorexplorers_online

Pinterest: The Outdoor Explorers

LinkedIn: The Outdoor Explorers