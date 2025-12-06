SpaceX Explores Secondary Share Sale That Could Value Company at $800B

SpaceX is in talks to launch a secondary share sale that would value the private aerospace company at $800 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal, a move that would make it the most valuable private company in the United States.

Secondary sale discussions and valuation jump

The Wall Street Journal reported that the proposed transaction would double SpaceX’s recent valuation of about $400 billion. The newspaper did not disclose the size of the offering.

SpaceX has not responded to a request for comment on the reported talks.

If completed at the reported level, the valuation would surpass OpenAI’s reported $500 billion valuation, placing SpaceX at the top of the U.S. private company rankings.

Context within the private AI and tech market

The reported valuation reflects how large private-market companies are achieving public-market-scale valuations through secondary share sales rather than traditional initial public offerings.

OpenAI is currently reported to be valued at $500 billion. Anthropic reportedly rose to a valuation of $350 billion last month following major investments from Microsoft and Nvidia, up from $183 billion only months earlier.

Such secondary transactions allow early employees and investors to gain liquidity while companies remain private and avoid the requirements tied to public financial reporting.

SpaceX business scale and operations

SpaceX was founded in 2002 and is a dominant provider of commercial rocket launch services. The company also operates Starlink, its satellite-based internet service.

As of November, Starlink had more than 8 million customers worldwide, according to the report.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.