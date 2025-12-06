Revolutionizing Wellness with Microgreens: Sproutstanding’s Latest Innovation

Sproutstanding, a family-run indoor vertical farm based in Saint Cloud, Florida, is reshaping the wellness industry with the launch of its innovative freeze-dried microgreens powders and salt blends. This new line of products makes it easier for individuals to incorporate nutrient-dense superfoods into their diets, offering a convenient solution that maintains the nutritional integrity of fresh microgreens.

A Journey from Reality TV to Real-World Wellness

Founder John Crutchfield’s story is one of transformation. Having been a contestant on Season 9 of NBC’s The Biggest Loser, Crutchfield became a public figure in the world of weight loss and wellness. However, his most profound health journey didn’t occur on a TV show but in his own home, where he struggled with severe gut health issues, systemic inflammation, and a positive ANA diagnosis.

As Crutchfield navigated these health challenges, he discovered the power of microgreens—a category of vegetables that are harvested at their most nutrient-dense stage. This discovery transformed his health, helping him shed over 90 pounds and regain control of his well-being. Inspired by his experience, Crutchfield founded Sproutstanding with the mission of sharing the benefits of microgreens with the world.

Microgreens for Maximum Nutrition: A Commitment to Quality

Sproutstanding’s microgreens are far from ordinary. The company uses cutting-edge precision farming techniques to control every aspect of the growing process, from light spectrum to humidity. In collaboration with the University of South Florida (USF) and Software Logistics , Sproutstanding is developing advanced sensor technology for its vertical farming systems, ensuring that each batch of microgreens is optimized for maximum nutritional content.

The company’s products are grown from non-GMO heirloom seeds, utilizing reverse osmosis filtered well water and natural growth pads, which drastically reduces the potential of heavy metals and other contaminants commonly found in soil-based farming. The microgreens are harvested at the peak of their nutritional value, with studies showing that they contain up to 40 times the nutrients of their mature counterparts.

Sproutstanding’s freeze-dried powders and salt blends retain well over 90% of the vitamins, antioxidants, and beneficial enzymes found in fresh microgreens, and the shelf-stable products can be conveniently stored without refrigeration. This makes them an ideal choice for individuals looking for an easy and effective way to enhance their diets with potent superfoods.

Bringing Fresh Nutrition to Every Lifestyle

For local customers in Central Florida, Sproutstanding offers fresh microgreens, providing an immediate nutritional boost to meals. The company works closely with local chefs and restaurants, supplying vibrant greens that can elevate dishes with their powerful health benefits. Sproutstanding is also expanding its reach to regional grocery stores, ensuring that these nutrient-dense greens are more accessible to consumers across the state.

On a national scale, Sproutstanding’s freeze-dried products are a game-changer. The microgreens powders and salt blends are designed to be as convenient as they are beneficial, offering a simple way to incorporate greens into meals without the need for constant shopping or fresh ingredient storage. The powders are available online at an affordable price point, making healthy living more accessible to everyone.

Supporting the Next Generation of Innovators

Beyond the farm, Sproutstanding is committed to fostering innovation in the wellness space. The company is collaborating with USF to continue integrating sensor technology into its systems for improved nutritional optimization. Additionally, Crutchfield is looking to work with local STEM schools such as Neo City Academy which his son attends, to inspire the next generation of innovators.

With a focus on social impact, Sproutstanding is also exploring partnerships with food banks, community-supported agriculture programs (CSAs), and school systems to help fill nutrition gaps in underserved communities. This aligns with the company’s broader mission of making health and wellness accessible to all, regardless of location or socioeconomic status.

Microgreens and Wellness: A Powerful Partnership

“Microgreens have had a profound impact on my health,” says Crutchfield. “If there is one thing people should add to their diets today, it’s broccoli microgreens. If you can’t get quality fresh microgreens locally, the next best option is our Broccolish Pure Powder .”

The benefits of sulforaphane, a compound found in broccoli microgreens, have been well-documented in studies for their anti-inflammatory and cancer-supportive properties. Sproutstanding’s products are crafted to naturally boost sulforaphane levels, providing a safe and effective way to support overall wellness.

The “Salt Swap”: Sneaking Nutrients into Every Meal

One of the most innovative ways Sproutstanding is helping families enhance their health is through its Superfood Sea Salt Blend . Designed as a simple substitute for traditional table salt, the salt blend is an easy way to introduce nutrient-dense greens into everyday meals.

“I use our microgreens salt blend in every meal,” says Crutchfield. “It’s the easiest cheat code to get the most nutrient-dense greens into the diets of picky eaters, and it’s become a staple in our household.”

Sproutstanding is setting a new standard for wellness products, combining cutting-edge technology, precision farming, and a passion for health. Whether it’s the convenience of freeze-dried microgreens powders or the innovative microgreens salt blend, Sproutstanding is on a mission to help individuals of all lifestyles achieve better health, one nutrient-packed bite (or sprinkle) at a time.

Sproutstanding Wins Best Microgreens Powder in Central Florida 2025

Sproutstanding is proud to announce its recognition as the Best Microgreens Powder in Central Florida for 2025 , awarded by the prestigious Evergreen Awards. This honor highlights the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, nutrient-dense products that blend sustainability, innovation, and wellness. Sproutstanding’s cutting-edge vertical farming methods, non-GMO heirloom microgreens, and freeze-drying technology set them apart as leaders in the wellness industry.

About Sproutstanding

Founded by John Crutchfield, Sproutstanding is a family-run indoor vertical farm based in Saint Cloud, Florida. The company grows non-GMO, heirloom microgreens optimized for maximum nutrition through advanced sensor technology. Sproutstanding offers fresh microgreens locally and freeze-dried powders and salt blends for nationwide distribution. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation, Sproutstanding strives to make nutrient-dense wellness accessible to everyone.

