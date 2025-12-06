DMR News

Midwest MSP Titans of the Industry Recognizes GoTech IT Solutions as 2025 Awards Finalist

Dec 6, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Brookfield, WI – GoTech IT Solutions has been named a finalist in the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards, a prestigious recognition celebrating excellence and leadership in the Managed Service Provider Industry.

This honor places GoTech IT Solutions among a select group of top-performing MSPs who are redefining what it means to be a trusted technology partner. This nomination celebrates the work they do every day — solving tough problems, building client trust, and helping businesses stay productive, protected, and prepared for what’s next amid the increasingly difficult and ever-changing technology landscape.

“Being named a finalist for the MSP Titans of the Industry is an incredible honor and a reflection of the standard we hold ourselves to every day,” said Chris Gotstein, President and Founder of GoTech IT Solutions. “For us, technology has always been about partnership, not complexity. Our responsibility is to protect our clients, guide them, and give them confidence in the systems their businesses rely on. We built GoTech for hardworking organizations across Wisconsin and Michigan that expect integrity, accountability, and proactive support from their IT partner. This recognition affirms that our commitment to doing things the right way, honestly, transparently, and with genuine care for our clients, is making a real impact.”

The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards highlights those MSPs who lead with innovation, client success, and forward-thinking service models. Finalists are selected through a competitive review process, examining everything from business growth and client outcomes to innovation, and overall impact in the MSP community and the clients they serve.

Winners will be announced at the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards on December 10, 2025, at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“We are proud to stand alongside this year’s finalists, leaders who are raising the bar for IT and cybersecurity excellence across the Midwest and the nation,” Gotstein added. “This nomination belongs to our entire team and to the clients who trust us with their businesses every day. Covering the Central U.P. of Michigan and Eastern Wisconsin, we partner with organizations built on hard work, community, and a desire to grow. Our mission has always been simple: deliver dependable, secure IT services that help people do what they do best. This recognition tells us we are fulfilling that promise.”

For more information about GoTech IT Solutions, visit https://gotechitsolutions.com.

About GoTech IT Solutions

GoTech IT Solutions is a fast-growing, relationship-driven Managed IT Services Provider (MSP) serving small to mid-sized businesses throughout Eastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Since 2013, we’ve specialized in providing cybersecurity-first IT services that empower our clients to grow and operate confidently in today’s digital world.

Bio for Media Companies

With over 25 years in the IT industry, Chris Gotstein is the founder and president of GoTech IT Solutions, a leading provider of IT and cybersecurity services for small and midsize businesses across Eastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Since founding GoTech in 2013, Chris has been dedicated to helping businesses leverage technology securely and efficiently.

