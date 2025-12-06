MyMallorcaCharter Releases Top Superyachts to Book Now for 2026 as Demand Surges Across the Balearic Luxury Yacht Charter Market

MyMallorcaCharter, operated by DMA Yachting with brokers based in Mallorca and Ibiza, has reviewed its 2026 charter line-up and identified a handful of yachts they believe deliver real value for luxury yacht charters in Mallorca – across a range of budgets, styles, and guest compositions. As demand rises across Europe, those yachts with solid crew, great layouts, and proven performance are disappearing from availability fast.

According to Ibiza-based yacht charter broker Carina Isenberg, “The Balearics have entered a new era – more clients now expect boutique-hotel standard service, itineraries across all the Balearic Islands, and maximum customization. For many, an Ibiza yacht charter is not just a summer holiday, it’s a lifestyle statement.”

This shift is reflected in itinerary trends as well. As more superyachts enter the local fleet, routes that once took 3 or 4 weeks on catamarans are now being done in 7-day charters. Clients are asking for 7-day yacht charter itineraries in the Balearic Islands that go beyond the usual stops in southern Mallorca, combining places like Ibiza’s beach clubs with quieter anchorages in northern Mallorca, and even day runs to Formentera or Menorca. It’s a sign of how the region is evolving, and why the right yacht, with the right range and speed, makes all the difference.

“It’s our job to help clients match their itinerary ambitions with the right yacht.” Says Mallorca-based yacht charter broker William McNally, “That usually means larger, faster superyachts – where you essentially bring your entire resort with you. The best ones go fast, and bookings for the 2026 season are already well underway.”

﻿﻿

Below are 6 top superyachts for charter in Mallorca from their 2026 portfolio – each offering a unique yacht charter experience across the Balearic Islands and a strong charter record:

ON TIME — 112 ft Sanlorenzo | 5 cabins | 10 guests | from ≈ €120,000/week

A 2024 build, ON TIME stands out with a large beach-club deck and fold-down balconies that turn the aft into a floating beach house. The flybridge jacuzzi, open deck plan, and practical 5-cabin layout make her great for groups looking for water-access, casual parties, or family cruising.

FIGURATI — 109 ft Riva | 5 cabins | 11 guests | from €135,000/week

For a faster, more dynamic charter, FIGURATI is one of the quickest yachts on the roster – topping out around 26 knots. With floor-to-ceiling glass giving sweeping views over the Balearics and a bow jacuzzi for relaxing after a fast cruise, she works especially well for guests wanting to hop between islands or cover a lot of ground in a short itinerary.

LADY TRUDY — 139 ft CRN | 5 cabins | 11 guests | from €160,000/week

LADY TRUDY brings space and calm. With a full-beam master suite, multiple VIP cabins, relaxed interior styling, and a crew with a track record of highly successful charters, she’s a solid pick for families, mixed-age groups or anyone looking for a stable, laid-back cruise across Mallorca, Menorca or Ibiza.

RED DRAGON — 168 ft Dubois sailing yacht | 5 cabins | 10 guests | from €230,000/week

A different pace entirely: RED DRAGON is a luxury sailing yacht that offers a more classic Mallorca yacht charter experience, but with modern systems and comfort. Re-fitted in 2022, she brings big deck space, a traditional sailing atmosphere, and all the toys needed for water fun. Ideal for guests who prefer a quieter cruising rhythm, wind in the sails, and maritime style over speed.

MOKA — 164 ft Sanlorenzo | 5 cabins | 10 guests | from €190,000/week

MOKA* is built for water-lover holidays: her aft-deck “beach club” deck, direct water access, and lifestyle-oriented layout make her a strong option if their priority is swimming, sunbathing, and water sports. Comfortable cabins, generous deck space, and a crew used to Balearic routes — good for relaxed, indulgent cruising or a chilled party vibe.

For anyone looking to charter a luxury yacht in Mallorca next summer, now is the time to start the planning – the best boats won’t wait.