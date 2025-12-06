DMR News

VectorStock Announces Single-License Model to Replace Traditional Multi-Tier Stock Licensing

Dec 6, 2025

A new Pro License from VectorStock replaces traditional multi-tier stock licensing with a clearer model for today’s POD and digital creators.

VectorStock today announced the release of its new Pro License, a single, consolidated licensing model designed for users working in fast-paced creative environments, particularly the expanding Print-on-Demand (POD) sector. The Pro License represents a new licensing format within the traditional stock-image marketplace, replacing the long-standing multi-tier structures used across much of the industry with a modern, unified approach.

As POD platforms continue to grow globally, independent creators, small businesses, and ecommerce sellers are producing merchandise at a greater pace, often guided by rapidly changing trends and topical themes. These creators typically require steady access to high-quality vector artwork that can be adapted quickly for new product ideas, seasonal opportunities, and short-cycle design testing.

Many major stock-image platforms still operate with layered licensing systems — originally developed for older commercial media — that separate personal use, commercial use, and extended commercial use into multiple tiers with differing limitations. For creators in POD, these models can lead to uncertainty about which license applies to merchandise, resale items, or production runs.

VectorStock’s new Pro License replaces its previous Standard and Expanded licenses with one inclusive set of terms intended to reduce complexity for modern digital commerce. The structure establishes clear permissions for a wide range of craft and commercial applications, including POD products, without requiring users to interpret separate licensing tiers. The company states that the Pro License was developed to meet current user expectations for simpler, more transparent usage rights.

“Many creators working in POD today develop ideas quickly and publish new designs frequently, so they need clarity about how the artwork they use can be applied,” said VectorStock CEO Stephen Green. “The Pro License reflects what we heard from users who wanted a straightforward framework suited to modern online marketplaces where trends shift quickly and workflow speed is essential.”

VectorStock hosts one of the largest dedicated vector-only libraries available, with close to 50 million files contributed by designers globally. Because the content is vector-based, it can be scaled and adapted for apparel, digital products, packaging, and other commercial formats commonly used by POD sellers.

To support users who work with high volumes of content, VectorStock also offers an optional subscription designed for creators, studios, and POD businesses that require regular access to new artwork. The company notes that this subscription model was introduced in response to consistent demand from users producing ongoing product lines or frequently updating their catalog based on trends.

— Stephen Green

— Stephen Green

VectorStock will release additional documentation, licensing explanations, and FAQs to assist both users and contributors during the transition to the new licensing structure. Stephen Green

