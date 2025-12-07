Elysium Wealth Advisors Expands Services for Expatriates Across Europe

Elysium Wealth Advisors, a boutique financial services firm specializing in wealth management for expatriates, has announced the expansion of its services to meet the growing demand for personalized financial solutions across Europe. With a reputation for offering expert advice to high-net-worth individuals, the firm is now broadening its reach to provide a comprehensive suite of services that cater to the unique financial needs of expatriates living and working abroad.

Solving Expatriate Financial Challenges

Expatriates face complex financial challenges that can differ significantly from those of domestic clients. Issues such as double taxation, domicile status, and cross-border estate planning require specialized knowledge and careful strategy. Elysium Wealth Advisors directly addresses these pain points by offering solutions that simplify these complexities. For example, expatriates often face significant tax burdens when managing wealth across multiple jurisdictions, but Elysium’s team helps clients navigate these challenges by ensuring they understand their tax obligations, optimize their tax strategies, and avoid costly mistakes.

Gary Day, CEO of Elysium Wealth Advisors, explains, “Our firm’s deep understanding of international regulations allows us to tailor financial strategies for expatriates who face unique challenges. Whether it’s managing assets across borders or ensuring compliance with complex tax laws, our team works to provide clarity and security.”

Integrated Legal and Financial Advice

One of Elysium Wealth Advisors’ key differentiators is its ability to provide both financial and legal advice in one seamless package. Many expatriates find themselves in situations where financial decisions intersect with legal and regulatory matters. For example, navigating cross-border estate planning or ensuring that retirement funds are handled in the most tax-efficient way across multiple countries. Elysium addresses this by bringing together financial planners and an international lawyer, Maria del Carmen Angulo, who adds legal expertise to the firm’s financial offerings.

Maria del Carmen Angulo, a licensed lawyer with expertise in international estate planning and regulatory compliance, says, “Having both legal and financial expertise within the same team ensures that our clients receive advice that is not only financially sound but also legally compliant across multiple jurisdictions. This unique integration is invaluable in helping expatriates manage complex cross-border issues.”

Personalized, Holistic Wealth Management

Elysium Wealth Advisors takes a personalized approach to wealth management, offering bespoke financial strategies that go beyond generic advice. The firm understands that every client has unique needs, especially those managing wealth across borders. Whether it’s investment strategies, retirement planning, tax optimization, or estate planning, Elysium crafts comprehensive solutions tailored to each individual’s goals.

For example, one of Elysium’s clients, an expatriate managing assets in both the UK and Spain, sought advice on optimizing their retirement portfolio. Elysium provided a comprehensive plan that addressed the client’s tax obligations in both countries, ensured their investments were structured for long-term growth, and helped secure their family’s financial future through targeted estate planning.

“Our aim is to create financial strategies that not only meet the immediate needs of our clients but also lay the groundwork for long-term wealth preservation,” says Day.

Global Reach, Local Service

With offices in Spain, Ireland, and a strong presence in the UAE, Elysium Wealth Advisors combines international expertise with a local touch. Whether clients are based in Europe, the Middle East, or beyond, Elysium’s flexible service model makes it easy for clients to access personalized financial advice.

The firm’s online and in-person appointment options make it convenient for clients to engage with experts, no matter where they live or move. Elysium’s global reach ensures that expatriates receive consistent support, whether they’re living in Barcelona, Dubai, or any other part of the world.

“We pride ourselves on offering global expertise with local understanding,” Day explains. “We have the capability to address complex international issues, but our approach is always personalized and client-centric.”

Trust, Retention, and Word-of-Mouth Growth

Elysium Wealth Advisors has built a reputation for client trust and satisfaction, boasting a 95% client retention rate and long-term relationships that average five years. This high retention rate reflects the firm’s commitment to maintaining strong, enduring partnerships with its clients. Furthermore, the firm’s growth is largely driven by word-of-mouth referrals, which underscores the satisfaction clients experience and their confidence in Elysium’s services.

Elaine P., a long-term client, shares her experience: “Working with Elysium Wealth Advisors has been a game-changer for my financial planning. Their holistic approach and understanding of international estate planning have given me peace of mind, knowing that my financial future is secure.”

Elysium’s Story and Values

Elysium Wealth Advisors was founded by Gary Day, a former British Army Soldier with over 28 years of experience in financial services. Day’s disciplined, client-first ethos drives the firm’s approach to wealth management. Alongside him is Maria del Carmen Angulo, an international lawyer who brings legal expertise to the firm’s financial services, ensuring clients receive practical and compliant advice across jurisdictions.

The firm’s mission is to provide clarity and security to expatriates and high-net-worth individuals by offering integrated solutions that address their unique financial challenges. Elysium’s multicultural, multilingual team is dedicated to delivering personalized, trustworthy service that helps clients achieve their financial goals.

“We aim to empower our clients with the knowledge and resources they need to navigate complex financial landscapes,” Day says. “Our values of integrity, trust, and long-term partnership are at the core of everything we do.”

Elysium Wealth Advisors Named Best Expat Financial Advisory Firm in Europe for 2025

Elysium Wealth Advisors has been honored as the Best Expat Financial Advisory Firm in Europe for 2025 , a recognition that highlights their unparalleled expertise in wealth management for expatriates. The firm’s unique ability to offer integrated financial and legal solutions, personalized strategies, and a deep understanding of cross-border regulations sets them apart in the industry. This prestigious award acknowledges their commitment to quality, client-centric services, and innovative financial solutions for high-net-worth individuals living and working abroad.

About Elysium Wealth Advisors

Elysium Wealth Advisors is a boutique financial services firm based in Barcelona, Spain, specializing in wealth management for expatriates and high-net-worth individuals. The firm offers tailored financial strategies that integrate investment management, retirement planning, tax optimization, estate planning, and insurance solutions. Elysium’s multilingual and multicultural team provides expert guidance to clients across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. The firm is led by Gary Day, a financial expert with over two decades of experience in the industry, and Maria del Carmen Angulo, an international lawyer with expertise in cross-border estate planning and regulatory compliance.

Media Contact:

Gary Day

CEO, Elysium Wealth Advisors

Email: info@elysiumwealthadvisors.com

Website

LinkedIn