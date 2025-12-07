Law Mother Announces Launch of “Wealthy Ever After” Book by Pam Maass Garrett

Wealthy Ever After: A Simple System for Building Generational Wealth

Pam Maass Garrett, Attorney, bestselling author, and nationally recognized wealth expert known as Law Mother, has released her newest book, Wealthy Ever After.

This new offering is more than just a financial guide; it is a simple, actionable system for families to build generational wealth by growing their money, multiplying their savings, and protecting their assets.

Pam’s innovative approach focuses on her Grow Multiply Protect system, which breaks down the complexities of wealth-building into manageable steps. With millions of followers online, Garrett has become a trusted voice in personal finance, providing practical advice that anyone can follow to secure their family’s future.

“Generational wealth is built one simple step at a time. When families grow their money, multiply their savings, and protect everything they build, they change their entire future,” said Garrett. Her message is clear: wealth doesn’t have to be complicated or intimidating. By focusing on simple, everyday steps, families can build long-lasting financial security.

A Unique Blend of Law and Finance

Unlike most personal finance experts who focus on budgeting or investing alone, Garrett integrates legal protection into her teachings. As a seasoned attorney with a thriving practice, she brings a unique perspective on how to grow wealth while safeguarding it. Her legal expertise empowers families to not only grow their wealth but to protect it from unexpected challenges.

Her firm, Law Mother LLC, has helped thousands of families in Colorado and Michigan protect their homes, savings, and children. Through her legal work and educational programs, Garrett has gained widespread recognition, earning accolades such as Super Lawyers and being ranked by Feedspot among the Top Personal Finance Influencers in the United States.

The Power of Simplicity in Financial Planning

In Wealthy Ever After, Garrett simplifies the often overwhelming world of personal finance by breaking it down into three main principles: Grow, Multiply, and Protect. This system enables families to create lasting wealth without feeling daunted by complex financial jargon or complicated investment strategies.

“It’s not about being perfect with money; it’s about avoiding the leaks that prevent wealth from growing,” Garrett explained. She emphasizes the importance of identifying small financial leaks in everyday life, such as unnecessary subscriptions or hidden fees, which can add up over time and drain family resources.

What’s Next for Law Mother

Pam Maass Garrett’s mission is to make wealth feel simple, safe, and even fun. As part of this mission, Garrett has created several programs designed to empower families, including The Wealth Club, The Find Hidden Money Challenge, and the Sorry I’m Dead Now What Kit. Each of these tools helps families get organized, save more, and protect what matters most.

“Wealth doesn’t just mean money. It’s about peace of mind and safety. It’s about protecting your family and creating a legacy that will last long after you’re gone,” Garrett added.

With her new book, Wealthy Ever After, Garrett hopes to reach even more families, helping them secure their futures and break the cycle of financial stress.

About Law Mother

Law Mother, LLC is an estate planning and asset protection law firm founded by Pam Maass Garrett. Based in Colorado and Michigan, Law Mother serves families by offering simple, clear legal advice on how to protect assets, plan for the future, and build generational wealth. Pam Garrett, a bestselling author and award-winning attorney, has made it her mission to simplify complex financial and legal topics for families across the nation. Law Mother also provides educational resources and tools to help families take control of their financial futures.

Media Contact:

Pamela Garrett

Law Mother

Founder & CEO

Email: info@lawmother.com

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Threads

YouTube