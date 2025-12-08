TulaSoul Announces Empowerment Program to Help Women Reclaim Their Embodiment and Personal Sovereignty

TulaSoul, the wellness brand founded by Dr. Jo, is announcing the launch of a groundbreaking empowerment program aimed at helping women reconnect with their bodies, reclaim their personal sovereignty, and transform their lives from the inside out. This new program incorporates Dr. Jo’s signature Empowerment, Embodiment, Enlightenment™EEE™ model, which integrates psychology, somatic healing, trauma-informed care, and spiritual practices to guide women on a path to profound personal transformation.

Dr. Jo, a former clinical psychologist who turned holistic coach and healer, has spent decades blending clinical psychology with somatic practices and energy medicine to create an approach that is both deeply personal and universally effective. “The new program we’re launching is an invitation for women to return to their bodies, their truth, and their power in a way that feels grounded and authentic,” says Dr. Jo. “It’s not about fixing anything, it’s about remembering and reclaiming the wisdom and strength that every woman already holds within herself.”

A Holistic Approach to Women’s Empowerment

With a background in clinical psychology and her own lived experience of overcoming anorexia, trauma, and medical struggles, Dr. Jo’s holistic approach combines deep psychological expertise with practical somatic practices, spiritual wisdom, and radical compassion. This integration empowers women to heal not just mentally, but physically and spiritually as well. The new program aims to guide women through a process of embodiment, where they can reconnect with their bodies, release trauma, and rediscover a deep sense of inner safety.

“Inner safety is the foundation of women’s empowerment,” explains Dr. Jo. “When we feel safe in our bodies, when we can trust our intuition and our senses, that’s when true empowerment happens. That’s when we can show up in the world with our full presence and power.”

The Empowerment Embodiment, Enlightenment™ model combines somatic practices, yoga, barre, meditation, movement arts like dance, and energy medicine to help women heal their nervous systems, restore emotional balance, and reconnect with their inner wisdom. The program also integrates psychological healing practices to help women release shame, fear, and limiting beliefs that may have been conditioned into them by societal pressures.

Program Features and Impact

The new program offers women a pathway to healing through multiple avenues, including one-on-one coaching, group retreats, women’s circles, and online workshops.

There is also a comprehensive 36-week mind-body-spirit program that rewires beliefs, reawakens the body’s wisdom, and activates higher purpose using the Empowerment·Embodiment·Enlightenment™ framework. It is designed to support women who feel disconnected, burned out, or silenced by societal and patriarchal conditioning. The program is focused on nurturing self-trust, empowering emotional resilience, and building a community of like-minded women who support one another’s journeys.

Dr. Jo’s approach is rooted in a deep understanding of the unique challenges women face. “Women don’t need fixing,” she says. “They need a space where they can feel seen, safe, and sovereign. This program provides that space, where they can heal on their own terms, without judgment.”

The program has already received overwhelming support from women around the world who have benefited from Dr. Jo’s unique approach. Dr. Jo is well-known for her ability to combine clinical expertise with spiritual and somatic practices, creating a transformative experience that is both deeply personal and highly effective.

Recognized Expertise and Impact

Dr. Jo’s work has been widely recognized in the wellness and personal development community. In 2025, she was named Most Inspirational Health & Wellness Coach by Beauty & Wellness Magazine. Her holistic approach has helped hundreds of women overcome trauma, reconnect with their bodies, and reclaim their personal power. Dr. Jo is also the co-author of Start Over: Turn Any Loss into a Sensational Comeback, and has co-authored another book with Adi Shakti, Post Traumatic Growth, to be released on December 25, 2025. You can pre-order Post Traumatic Growth here . She is also currently working on a memoir and an anthology amplifying women’s stories of resilience and healing.

Additionally, Dr. Jo has been honored with the Best Holistic Women’s Empowerment Coach in the US of 2025 award from Best of Best Review. This prestigious recognition celebrates her outstanding contributions to the wellness industry, particularly her innovative approach to coaching and her profound impact on women’s empowerment through somatic healing and spiritual practices.

Dr. Jo’s podcast, The Dr. Jo Show, has become a popular platform for discussing feminine embodiment, trauma recovery, sexuality, and spirituality. The show offers valuable insights into the ways women can heal and reclaim their sovereignty, making it a must-listen for anyone interested in personal transformation and women’s wellness.

Commitment to Empowering Women

The new program from TulaSoul is part of Dr. Jo’s larger mission to help women feel safe in their bodies, reclaim their power, and experience radical self-love and compassion. As she puts it, “When a woman comes home to herself, the world heals with her.” Through her work, Dr. Jo continues to lead a global movement of women reclaiming their bodies, their voices, and their place in the world.

About TulaSoul

TulaSoul is a wellness brand founded by Dr. Jo, a former clinical psychologist and holistic healing coach. The brand combines psychology, somatic healing, energy work, and spiritual practices to offer transformational programs, retreats, and women’s circles that empower women to reconnect with their bodies, reclaim their personal sovereignty, and embrace their authentic selves. Dr. Jo is also the creator of the Empowerment, Embodiment, Enlightenment™ model, which integrates mind-body psychology with spiritual and trauma-informed healing practices.

For more information on TulaSoul and the new empowerment program, visit TulaSoul .

