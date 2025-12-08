PTOP: The Original Digital Business Card Inventor Moves to Reclaim and Consolidate a $300 Billion Market

Peer To Peer Network Takes Bold Steps to Shape the Future of Digital Business Cards

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP), the original inventor of digital business cards, has taken a significant step toward industry dominance by hiring a specialized patent-infringement law firm to enforce its U.S. utility patents: Patent No. 10,616,368 and Patent No. 10,270,880. These patents protect the core technology that powers the digital business card industry, projected to reach $300 billion by 2032.

PTOP filed its first patent in 2016 for the “Electronic Interactive Business Card Mobile Software System With Customer Relationship Management Database” (U.S. Patent No. 10,616,368). This innovation was pivotal in launching the digital contact-sharing industry. For nearly a decade, PTOP has held a dominant intellectual property position in the digital business card space. Now, the company is leveraging its intellectual property to lead the next phase of growth in this rapidly expanding market and shape the future of professional networking.

A Visionary Leadership: Joshua Sodaitis, the Founder of Digital Business Cards

Joshua Sodaitis, PTOP’s Chairman and CEO, is the visionary inventor behind the digital business card technology. Long before mobile-based contact-sharing platforms became mainstream, Sodaitis invented and patented the world’s first interactive digital business card mobile software system. His groundbreaking work laid the foundation for the digital business card industry as it exists today.

Sodaitis shared his vision for the future of the industry: “Bringing competitors under the PTOP banner will enhance the brand and help everyone grow. Consolidation under PTOP will allow us to dominate the market together, instead of fighting for market share.” He emphasized that his goal is not to put competitors out of business, but to invite them to join PTOP’s ecosystem, retaining their organizational structures while benefiting from the company’s scale and resources.

A Strong Legal Foundation: Intellectual Property as a Pillar of Growth

PTOP’s intellectual property portfolio includes two fully granted U.S. utility patents: Patent No. 10,616,368 and Patent No. 10,270,880. These patents protect the key technology underlying digital business cards, giving PTOP a solid legal foundation for market leadership. Unlike design patents or provisional filings, these are full federal patents that have been rigorously vetted and approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. With a 20-year protection period, PTOP’s patents are enforceable, granting the company the exclusive right to use, license, and enforce its technology.

By initiating patent-enforcement actions, PTOP is signaling that it is the rightful owner and ultimate consolidator of the digital business card market. This approach allows PTOP to defend its intellectual property while using it strategically to shape the future of the industry.

Market Consolidation: PTOP’s Strategy to Unify the Digital Business Card Sector

The digital business card market is expanding rapidly, and PTOP aims to lead this transformation by consolidating the sector under its patent-protected ecosystem. With the foundational patents for the industry, PTOP is in a unique position to dominate and regulate the digital business card space. The company controls the core technology that powers every major platform in the market. These patents are not cosmetic; they are enforceable federal utility patents that give PTOP the exclusive right to dictate the terms of operation within the industry.

PTOP’s strategy for market consolidation includes patent-enforcement actions that will position the company as the gatekeeper of the digital business card market. Competitors must now decide whether to license PTOP’s technology, merge with the company, or face potential legal challenges. As PTOP intensifies its enforcement efforts, the company stands to benefit from licensing revenue, royalty agreements, and acquisitions, each of which could significantly increase shareholder value.

“We’re not here to crush competitors; we want to bring them in,” Sodaitis said. “Consolidation under PTOP will allow the entire industry to thrive. We want to lead through cooperation, not conflict.”

The Industry’s Explosive Growth: A $300 Billion Opportunity

The digital business card market is on the brink of explosive growth. As businesses move away from paper business cards in favor of smart, trackable, mobile-based solutions, the industry is undergoing a technological shift. Real-time updates, analytics, instant sharing, and digital identity management are now the new standard for professional networking.

With forecasts predicting that the market will exceed $300 billion by 2032, the competition to dominate this space is heating up. PTOP, as the holder of the patents governing the core technology of digital business cards, is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. Through strategic patent enforcement, licensing, mergers, and acquisitions, the company is preparing to secure a commanding share of this rapidly growing market.

For investors, PTOP presents an early-stage growth opportunity with tremendous upside potential. The digital business card market is expanding, the patents are enforceable, and PTOP has the legal authority to consolidate the sector. As the only company holding the foundational patents, PTOP is in a prime position to reshape the industry and unlock significant value for shareholders.

PTOP’s Vision: A Unified, Seamless Digital Business Identity Platform

While many competitors focus on specific aspects of the digital business card space, such as QR code-based sharing or NFC-enabled features, PTOP’s patented system covers the entire digital business card ecosystem. The company’s vision is to unify these diverse solutions into a single, standardized platform that provides a seamless mobile-based solution for digital business identity management.

PTOP’s patented technology enables a broad range of digital business card functionalities, and the company’s goal is to create a unified platform that serves businesses, professionals, and consumers worldwide. By consolidating the market under one ecosystem, PTOP aims to create a standardized solution that simplifies digital networking for users everywhere.

PTOP’s Future: AI-Powered Innovation and Market Leadership

The future of digital business cards goes beyond basic contact-sharing. PTOP has launched PTOP Intelligence Labs, an AI-powered division focused on enhancing analytics, automation, and user engagement within the digital business card market. With enforceable intellectual property and cutting-edge AI technology, PTOP is not just evolving with the market—it is preparing to dominate it.

As businesses and professionals continue to adopt digital solutions for their networking needs, PTOP is leading the charge with a platform that integrates advanced technologies to improve user experiences. The company’s AI-driven innovations will help businesses better manage professional relationships, enhance data-driven decision-making, and streamline networking efforts.

About Peer To Peer Network (PTOP)

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP) is a pioneering technology company that invented the world’s first digital business card platform. The company holds two fully granted U.S. utility patents—Patent No. 10,616,368 and Patent No. 10,270,880—that form the foundation of the digital business card industry. PTOP is led by Joshua Sodaitis, the visionary inventor credited with revolutionizing professional networking. Through strategic mergers, licensing agreements, and patent enforcement, PTOP is focused on consolidating the digital business card market and becoming the undisputed leader in the space.

