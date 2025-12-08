Results Only Group Empowers Investors to Secure Retirement through Real Estate

Results Only Group Offers Path to Secure Retirement through Real Estate Investment

Results Only Group, founded by David and Maureen Leong, is empowering individuals from various backgrounds to achieve financial security and retirement by investing in real estate. With over 40 years of combined experience, David and Maureen have cultivated a strong portfolio of approximately 185 properties. These investments include both wholly owned properties and joint venture (JV) partnerships, focusing on long-term equity growth and rental income.

Real Estate as a Key to Financial Security

While over 90% of Americans do not own direct real estate investment properties, the Leongs believe that investing in real estate is one of the most effective ways to secure a comfortable retirement. David Leong explains, “Real estate doesn’t go out of business. It remains a solid investment for long-term wealth building. Our goal is to help others achieve financial peace of mind by owning as few as three to five multifamily properties.”

By holding these properties for long-term rental income, investors can let their properties pay off over time through tenant payments. This strategy offers significant flexibility, allowing investors to choose between selling for cash, holding for passive rental income, or refinancing to take equity out for other investments or needs.

An All-In-One Solution for Real Estate Investors

At Results Only Group, the focus is not just on high-income professionals or institutional investors. The company is dedicated to working with people from all walks of life, ensuring that individuals from different income levels have access to the tools and strategies required to succeed in real estate investment. With a dedicated research team, Results Only Group offers market insights and proprietary systems to identify the best investment opportunities, providing tailored solutions to meet investors’ goals.

“We provide an all-in-one solution,” says David Leong. “From acquisitions to operations, we handle everything, ensuring that our investors can confidently build their wealth through real estate.”

The Importance of Multifamily Properties for Long-Term Wealth

According to the Leongs, owning just three to five multifamily properties is often enough to ensure a secure retirement. These properties provide a stable source of income through rent, and as the mortgage payments are gradually paid off, owners experience an increase in cash flow.

The model for building wealth with real estate is simple: Invest in multifamily properties, hold them for the long term, and let tenants contribute to the mortgage. Over time, the properties increase in value, generating equity growth that provides security for retirement. Additionally, investors have the option to refinance or sell, ensuring flexibility in their financial planning.

Why Real Estate Works for Retirement

Unlike many traditional investment strategies that carry high risks, real estate offers long-term stability and growth. The market has shown resilience through various economic cycles, making it an attractive investment option for individuals planning for their retirement. Results Only Group has designed its programs to educate and guide investors through every stage of the investment process, from identifying potential properties to managing and operating them for maximum returns.

The group also emphasizes the importance of relationship building in the real estate market. Through their proprietary relationship development system, Results Only Group sources quality assets that align with the specific goals of their investors, whether it’s for passive income, long-term equity growth, or both.

Education and Operations for Long-Term Success

Results Only Group goes beyond simple advice, offering an in-depth educational approach to ensure that investors fully understand their investments. This commitment to education is central to their mission of helping individuals achieve long-term wealth. By providing practical resources and ongoing support, Results Only Group prepares their clients to manage and grow their portfolios for decades to come.

In addition to their educational programs, the Leongs ensure that investors are equipped with the tools and strategies needed to succeed. Whether it’s through joint ventures or individual investments, Results Only Group provides the necessary operations and expertise to guide their clients toward financial success.

About Results Only Group

Results Only Group was founded by David and Maureen Leong, who have a combined experience of over 40 years in the real estate industry. With a portfolio of 185 properties, both wholly owned and through joint ventures, the company focuses on helping individuals invest in real estate to achieve long-term financial stability and retirement. The company provides comprehensive real estate investment solutions, including education, acquisitions, and operations, to ensure their clients' success in the industry.

