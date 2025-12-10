Starbucks Workers Across 10 Countries Stage Protests Backing US Barista Strikes

Starbucks workers and union members in 10 countries are holding coordinated protests on Wednesday in support of striking baristas in the United States, as labour tensions at the coffee chain continue to play out across multiple regions, according to Starbucks Workers United.

Scope of the US Strike

Starbucks Workers United said the strike that began last month in the United States has expanded to about 3,000 baristas across more than 100 cities. The union said workers are demanding higher pay, improved staffing levels, and the resolution of hundreds of pending unfair labour practice claims.

Starbucks said the strike has affected fewer than 1% of its US stores and added that it has had “no impact” on overall business operations.

International Protests and Work Stoppages

The global action involves hundreds of workers and union supporters, according to the US union. In the UK, the union Unite said rallies are planned in London, Norwich, and Glasgow, with workers in Glasgow joining a work stoppage.

Demonstrations are also scheduled at Starbucks shops and offices in cities across Australia, Brazil, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Turkey. In the United States, baristas are also planning a protest at the company’s largest store, located in Chicago.

“Starbucks executives need to know: wherever Starbucks is, our picket lines will be there too,” said Diego Franco, a barista from Chicago, in a statement.

The coordinated protests are not expected to have a direct financial impact on the company but come as the union seeks to increase pressure following stalled negotiations.

Company Position on Pay and Operations

Starbucks maintains that its wages and benefits are higher than industry averages and said baristas continue to receive more working hours per week on average.

The company has faced several business pressures in recent years, including consumer boycotts, rising competition, customer criticism over pricing, and turnover among senior executives.

Turnaround Efforts Under New Leadership

Under chief executive Brian Niccol, Starbucks has launched efforts to bring customers back to stores by promising faster service and a renewed focus on its in-store coffeehouse experience, including ceramic mugs and hand-written customer notes.

The company has also announced plans to invest more than $500m in staffing and training. In October, Starbucks reported a 1% increase in sales at global stores open at least one year, marking its first quarter of growth in nearly two years. In the US, however, sales remained flat.

Ongoing Unionisation Drive and Negotiations

Starbucks Workers United, which began organising stores four years ago, said it has won union elections at more than 600 locations, representing about 5% of the company’s corporate-owned US stores.

Union leaders said relations with Starbucks improved last year but said contract talks stalled after Niccol, former chief executive of Chipotle, took over as Starbucks CEO in September.

Even after both parties agreed in January to involve a mediator, they remain divided on pay, staffing, and unresolved unfair labour practice allegations.

Featured image credits: Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.