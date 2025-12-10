EU Opens Probe Into Google’s AI Summaries and Use of Online Content

The European Commission has opened a formal investigation into Google’s use of artificial intelligence to generate summaries that appear above search results, focusing on whether the company used publishers’ and creators’ content without proper compensation or meaningful opt-out options.

Scope of the Investigation

The Commission said it will examine whether Google relied on data from websites to generate its AI summaries and whether it failed to offer “appropriate compensation” to publishers. The probe will also assess how YouTube videos may have been used to develop Google’s broader AI systems and whether content creators were given the ability to opt out.

In addition, the investigation will cover Google’s AI Mode, which delivers answers in a conversational format accompanied by selected links, providing a search experience similar to services such as ChatGPT.

A Google spokesperson said the investigation “risks stifling innovation in a market that is more competitive than ever,” adding that the company will continue working with the news and creative industries as they adapt to the AI era.

Publisher Traffic and Revenue Concerns

Google’s rollout of AI Overview summaries has raised concerns among media companies about potential declines in website traffic. Publishers rely heavily on search-driven visits for advertising revenue.

The Daily Mail has previously said that clicks from Google search results to its website fell by about 50% after the introduction of AI Overviews.

The Commission said it is concerned that both web publishers and YouTube creators may not be compensated or granted sufficient control over whether their content can be used to train Google’s AI models.

Creator and Campaign Group Responses

Ed Newton-Rex of the AI fairness campaign group Fairly Trained said avoiding online publishing or YouTube would amount to “career suicide” for many creators.

He told the BBC that Google “essentially makes it a condition” of publishing online that the company can “use your work to build AI that competes with you,” adding that the investigation comes at a critical moment for creators globally.

The move was also welcomed by Rosa Curling, co-executive director of campaign group Foxglove, which had called on the Commission in June to examine the effect of AI summaries on independent media organisations.

Curling said an immediate opt-out mechanism is needed for news publishers, warning that without swift action “there will be little left” of independent journalism by the time the investigation concludes.

Broader Debate Over Training Data and Rights

At the core of the Commission’s inquiry is whether Google has used online content created by others to build AI systems that it can profit from.

Google’s generative AI tools are capable of producing text, images, and video in seconds using simple prompts. Like many AI developers, the company trained these systems on large volumes of online material.

Creative professionals have said their work may have been used to train such systems without adequate consent or compensation, potentially threatening their livelihoods.

Commission executive vice-president Teresa Ribera said a free and democratic society depends on diverse media, open access to information, and a strong creative sector.

She added that while AI brings “remarkable innovation” and benefits for people and businesses, its growth should not undermine European values.

Political Tensions Over EU Tech Enforcement

The Commission’s aggressive enforcement of its digital competition and content rules has drawn criticism from US lawmakers.

Earlier, Elon Musk’s platform X removed the Commission’s advertising account after the EU issued a €120m (£105m) fine over its blue verification badge system.

Featured image credits: Freepik

