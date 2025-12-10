Ford and Renault Agree on Joint Plan for Budget Electric Vehicles in Europe

Ford and Renault Group have announced a partnership to develop two affordable Ford-branded electric vehicles for the European market, as Ford’s chief executive warned the company is in “a fight for our lives” amid intensifying competition from Chinese automakers.

Details of the New EV Partnership

The two automakers said on Tuesday that the new electric vehicles are scheduled to launch in Europe in 2028. Under the agreement, Ford will be responsible for leading the design of the vehicles, while Renault will handle manufacturing at its factory in northern France.

The vehicles will be built on Renault’s EV technology platform known as Ampere. In addition to the passenger vehicles, the companies said they have agreed to “explore” potential collaboration on light commercial vehicles.

Ford’s Broader Strategy in Europe

The partnership forms part of Ford’s next phase of its European transformation strategy, which is focused on improving agility and lowering costs as competition intensifies from lower-priced Chinese electric vehicle makers such as BYD and SAIC Motor.

Ford executives have described Europe as a critical testing ground for the global auto industry’s shift toward electrification and cost competition.

Executive Comments on Industry Pressures

Ford chief executive Jim Farley said the company faces existential pressure in the current market environment.

“As an American company, we see Europe as the frontline in the global transformation of our industry,” Farley said in a statement. “How we compete here — how we innovate, partner, and invest — will write the playbook for the next generation. We are committed to a vibrant future in Europe, but that future requires us to move with greater speed and efficiency than ever before.”

