Dr. Jasmin Tzortzakakis Malik Launches Health Books and Education Programs to Empower Personal Health Awareness

Dr. Jasmin Tzortzakakis Malik Launches Programs to Empower Health Education and Early Awareness

Dr Jasmin Tzortzakakis Malik, an experienced General Practitioner, is proud to announce the launch of new award winning health education initiatives under her brand, Your Health Comes First. The platform provides clear and practical approaches to understanding early changes in the body before illness develops.

With more than two decades of clinical practice, research, and lived experience with illness, Dr Malik aims to support individuals in understanding their systems more clearly and prevent avoidable deterioration. These programmes are designed for people who want a deeper understanding of their health beyond traditional medical pathways. They provide practical steps to recognise early warning signals, reduce the risk of worsening health issues, and build a foundation for long term well-being.

Official Launch Date and Special Offer

Dr. Malik is excited to announce the official launch of her health education programs and books on December 8th, 2025. To celebrate this milestone, a special launch offer will be available for the next 72 hours, giving individuals exclusive access to discounted rates on her foundational health education course and new book. This offer provides a unique opportunity to access practical steps to better understand and manage personal health, with tools rooted in Dr. Malik’s expertise and experience. Checkout – Building Resilience

Recognition for Excellence in Preventive Health Education

Dr. Jasmin Tzortzakakis Malik and her initiative, Your Health Comes First, were recently recognized as the “Best Preventive Health Educator in the UK of 2025” by Evergreen Awards . The award highlights her exceptional contribution to preventive health awareness and education, celebrating her innovative approach to integrating scientific knowledge with personal experience.

This acknowledgment reinforces the growing impact of Dr. Malik’s work in reshaping how individuals understand and respond to early signals of illness, promoting accessible proactive health education across the United Kingdom.

“My work at Your Health Comes First gives people a clear way to understand their bodies,” said Dr Malik. “It supports those who want to prevent illness by recognising early signals, and it also helps people who are already unwell to understand the patterns within their system. The aim is to reduce deterioration, improve stability, and in some cases support the reversal of patterns that keep people unwell.” She clarifies, “It is designed to complement traditional healthcare by giving people the understanding they need in day-to-day life.”

The core of Dr. Malik’s approach is the Adaptive Integration Framework (AIF), a model she developed that integrates research and evidence from neuroscience, physiology, psychology, stress biology, and trauma-informed practice. AIF offers a comprehensive framework that guides individuals in understanding how their body’s systems interact and how they can work with their body’s natural rhythms to restore balance during times of strain and recovery.

Understanding Your Body Before Illness Takes Hold

Dr. Malik explains, “Many of us wait until our health starts to become a problem before we address it.” She continues, “But long before illness takes hold, our bodies give us signals through fatigue, sleep issues, stress responses, and subtle changes in energy. It’s these early signals that I want to help people understand and respond to.”

With a deep commitment to accessible health education, Dr. Malik’s approach offers individuals the opportunity to tune in to their own bodies and begin a journey of self-understanding. This education is designed to bridge the gap that often exists between the symptoms individuals experience and the care they can access. Her vision is to empower people to take control of their health, starting with a strong foundation built on awareness and education.

Books Offering Insight into Health and Recovery

In addition to her health education programmes, Dr. Malik has authored two books. The Human Cost of Long COVID, A Doctor’s Journey Through Illness, Loss and Recovery, has launched on the 8th December, and provides a detailed account of the longer-term effects of COVID-19, combining personal experience with scientific analysis. https://amzn.eu/d/1ZIfVHe The book has already been recognised for its clarity and contribution to understanding long-term illness, ranking among the top 100 books in Respiratory Disease and Health worldwide, as well as the top 10 in the Physician and Patient, and Internal Medicine categories.

“Clear, courageous and deeply compassionate. Dr. Malik captures the real human cost of Long Covid and the system wide change required to meet it. Essential reading for clinicians, leaders and anyone living with long term illness.”

— Liza K Collins, MA, Healthcare Culture and Leadership Specialist, Author of The Physiology of Bullying

Her second book, When the Body Whispers (set for release in January 2026), examines the early signals that appear before illness takes hold. It explains how subtle shifts in energy, recovery, and regulation can indicate strain within the system and outlines practical steps that support people to understand and respond to these early changes.

Bridging the Gap: A Comprehensive Framework for Understanding Post-Viral and Chronic Conditions

Dr. Malik’s Adaptive Integration Framework (AIF) offers a structured, holistic way to understand how prolonged illness affects various systems in the body. It draws on her extensive knowledge in clinical medicine, trauma-informed and preventative approaches, as well as stress biology, offering a multi-dimensional approach to understanding health. As noted by experts in the field, “Long COVID, and post-viral illness more broadly, still lacks cohesive understanding, clear pathways, and accessible tools. Many people are left to interpret complex symptoms on their own, while clinicians work without a unified framework to guide their care. This book seeks to fill that gap, blending emerging research with lived experience and practical strategies in a way that is both clear and compassionate.” Dr. Malik’s AIF helps individuals identify and interpret their body’s signals, offering a comprehensive framework that is relevant not only for Long COVID but also for a wider set of post-infectious and multisystem conditions. “It makes sense of complexity without oversimplifying it,” the foreword written by Tessa Walton, former London Director of Performance and Improvement, adds, emphasizing how the framework provides clarity and structure where it’s most needed.

About Dr. Jasmin Tzortzakakis Malik and Your Health Comes First

Dr. Jasmin Tzortzakakis Malik is a General Practitioner and founder of Your Health Comes First, a health education platform dedicated to helping individuals understand their own bodies, health, and well-being. With over 20 years of clinical experience, Dr. Malik’s work spans across general medicine, integrative medicine, and trauma-informed approaches. She is also a co-investigator on research focused on the health of homeless children and families.

Dr. Malik combines her clinical expertise and personal long COVID experience to offer a compassionate, accessible approach to health education, empowering individuals to take control of their health journey.

