Journey Hub is launching a new cultural travel guide to reshape Asia’s deep travel experiences with the help of digital technology. The move comes as global travelers voice dissatisfaction with conventional and superficial sightseeing. Today’s tourists are seeking cultural resonance and hidden gems instead. With numerous China travel guides , Journey Hub will take travellers on an adventure that will open new horizons not imagined before.

“Many travelers are tired of going through the motions when traveling,” a spokesperson said. “They want novel experiences to experience the true nature of a location, not a curated experience put on by travel companies.”

Journey Hub’s mission is to be a “living encyclopedia” of the regions it covers. Beyond merely providing routes, it offers deep integration of the history and intangible cultural heritage of the areas it covers. It also adds a practical note regarding visas and payments for even greater insights and transparency.

The interesting .fun (Journeyhub.fun) domain name is deliberate. Journey Hub will emphasize the “fun factor” and the unbridled joy of exploring the globe, uncovering “treasure destinations” that have not been exposed by mainstream media. Stories will take explorers off the beaten track to parts of China and Asia they would be unlikely to see otherwise.

“Journey Hub aims to provide global travelers with a key to unlock the door to Oriental culture, making every click the beginning of exploration,” a spokesperson commented. “Every day, they can enjoy new stories on topics as varied as new museum openings to the glory of dawn redwood grove in Jiangsu.”

Journey Hub will break content into various sections. Some will focus purely on travel while others will drill down into specific cities. There will also be an “Advice” page for general information on how to best experience China and destinations in East Asia, including travel advisories and festival dates.

For more information about Journey Hub, use the contact details below: